Program kicks off on 30 June and runs for two weeks

Designed to develop digital skills and cyber awareness among the next generation

H.E Al Shaibani: “We are shaping future leaders by equipping them with the digital expertise and cybersecurity awareness needed to safeguard our digital society”

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) has announced the opening of registration for the latest edition of its summer Cyberspace Leaders Program, tailored for school students aged 13 to 18. Taking place at the University of Dubai from 30 June to 10 July, the program will run daily from 9 AM to 1 PM, offering an interactive educational environment designed to develop digital skills and raise awareness of cybersecurity challenges among the next generation.

Organized in collaboration with the Dubai Cyber Innovation Park (DCIPark), the University of Dubai, EMT, and Tech Firm, the program reflects the Center's continued commitment to fostering a culture of cybersecurity, equipping youth with the knowledge and tools to protect digital ecosystems, and contributing to the creation of a secure, sustainable digital society.

H.E. Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive of the Dubai Electronic Security Center, said: “The launch of the Cyberspace Leaders Program forms part of an integrated initiative aimed at preparing a digitally aware and capable generation. This supports the Center’s vision to embed cybersecurity knowledge within society and empower young national talent to lead the protection of Dubai’s cyberspace in the years ahead. Empowering future generations with specialized digital expertise is a cornerstone for strengthening Dubai’s global competitiveness and advancing toward a secure and technology-driven digital future.”

Program Agenda

The training program will feature a series of specialized lectures and hands-on workshops, delivered through an interactive approach that blends theoretical knowledge with practical application. This ensures students grasp the fundamentals of cybersecurity in a simplified and engaging way.

In the first week, students will take part in introductory sessions covering cybersecurity basics, participate in workshops on creating strong passwords and practicing digital hygiene, and compete in interactive challenges designed to test their knowledge and encourage a spirit of friendly competition.

The program also offers advanced sessions on antivirus technologies and Wi-Fi network protection, along with practical workshops on setting up home security systems, identifying the most common modern cyber threats, and learning effective prevention methods.

To foster critical thinking and innovation, the program includes dedicated sessions on hardware-level cybersecurity. These feature analytical activities that empower students to design secure digital solutions inspired by cutting-edge global technologies.

This rich educational experience is further enhanced by a range of interactive, entertainment-based activities such as code-breaking games, cybersecurity-themed crossword puzzles, and awareness-building sessions, delivered in a fun and stimulating way to help embed cybersecurity knowledge in students’ minds.

Students interested in registering for the Program can visit the link below: https://msurvey.government.ae/survey/Dubai_Electronic_Security_Center/lCz