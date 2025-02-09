At the event, part of Microsoft’s global AI tour series with over 60 locations worldwide, DGE delivered a keynote on the innovative applications of AI and its role in redesigning and enhancing government services.

DGE’s TAMM 3.0 platform was featured as a success story, demonstrating how AI can drive innovation and improve public services delivery.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) showcased Abu Dhabi’s leadership in artificial intelligence at the prestigious Microsoft AI Tour held in Dubai on 6th February 2025, highlighting its transformative TAMM platform. DGE delivered a keynote emphasising its innovative use of AI to redefine public services.

TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s AI-powered government services platform, leverages Microsoft’s advanced technologies – including Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Azure – to set new standards in public service delivery. Through Dynamics 365, TAMM optimises operations, ensuring seamless and personalised services for citizens, residents, visitors, and businesses. Power BI transforms complex data into actionable insights, enabling data-driven decision-making that enhances user experiences. Powered by Microsoft Azure, TAMM benefits from enterprise-grade scalability, security, and reliability.

Together, these cutting-edge technologies empower TAMM to redefine government services, making them more efficient, accessible, and people-centric. Today, TAMM provides over 950 services, offering 24/7 personalised recommendations and a multilingual AI-powered assistant, transforming the way Abu Dhabi interacts with its government.

As a key enabler of the recently launched Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, TAMM embodies the emirate’s vision for the world’s first AI-native government—one that is proactive, data-driven, and continuously evolving to meet the needs of citizens, residents, visitors and businesses. This strategy places artificial intelligence at the core of governance, accelerating the digital evolution of public services while ensuring security, efficiency, and inclusivity. Through AI-powered platforms such as TAMM, Abu Dhabi is not only enhancing service delivery but also setting a global benchmark for the future of digital government.

HE Dr Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM at DGE, said: “TAMM 3.0 is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s leadership in AI-driven governance. By harnessing the power of AI, we are shaping a future where government services are not just efficient but also deeply personalised and accessible to all – where interactions with the government are seamless and effortless.”

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, stated: “The TAMM platform exemplifies the future of AI-driven government services. Through our collaboration, we have harnessed the power of Microsoft technologies to deliver a seamless and personalised experience for Abu Dhabi's citizens and residents. TAMM's integration of Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Azure ensures not only unparalleled efficiency and convenience but also the highest standards of security and privacy. We are committed to safeguarding users' data, providing a resilient and trustworthy service that protects sensitive information while enabling innovative public service delivery."

The Microsoft AI Tour serves as a global platform for collaboration and innovation, bringing together industry leaders to explore AI’s role in driving economic growth and societal progress. By participating in this initiative, DGE reaffirms its commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in AI-driven governance and digital transformation.

About DGE

The Department of Government Enablement (DGE) is enabling Abu Dhabi government entities to unlock their potential and shape the government of the future. DGE provides next-generation government services via effortless customer experiences and formulates policies and frameworks to enable a streamlined, resilient, and fully technology-empowered government that can best support government entities, citizens, and residents with seamless and customer-centric service delivery.

DGE was established in 2023, bringing multiple government entities under one organisation: the Department of Government Support, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Human Resources Authority, Abu Dhabi School of Government, TAMM, and Mawaheb, with the Statistics Center Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity. DGE leads the digital transformation for the Abu Dhabi Government.