Ajman: In a notable move to enhance collaboration and knowledge exchange, the Ajman Department of Finance and Ajman University have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was signed by His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the DoF, and His Excellency Dr Karim Al-Saghir, Director of Ajman University.

The MoU seeks to solidify the strategic alliance between the two entities by promoting collaborative activities, conferences, and research initiatives in finance and accounting. This agreement highlights a mutual commitment to deepening cooperative ties and fostering the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

A pivotal component of this collaboration involves offering training opportunities to Ajman University students within the government’s financial sector. This initiative is geared towards equipping students with the demands of the workforce, ensuring they gain the essential skills and knowledge.

Following the MoU signing, His Excellency Marwan Al Ali underscored its importance as part of the Department’s broader strategy. He stressed the need for enhanced coordination and cooperation among government departments, in line with the wise leadership’s directives and supporting the vision of the Emirate of Ajman. Al Ali further expressed the DoF’s dedication to nurturing the academic sector, equipping students with vital skills to heighten their marketability in the job arena.

In response, His Excellency Dr Karim Al-Saghir, Director of Ajman University, expressed his happiness at signing this agreement: “This collaboration opens vast opportunities for our students, not only academically but also in terms of their readiness for the labour market, in line with our commitment to provide the finest training and knowledge from around the world. Organising seminars and workshops characterised by quality and diversity ensures our students have the needed practical and theoretical skills.”

Dr Karim Al-Saghir continued, emphasising the significance of this initiative: “The partnership between higher education institutions and government sectors is a fundamental pillar for building bridges of knowledge and practical engagement and is pivotal in shaping a promising professional future for our youth. We are dedicated to preparing a capable generation through the exchange of experiences and united efforts, equipped with the necessary tools to substantially impact our intellectual and economic society.”

The partnership between the Ajman Department of Finance and Ajman University exemplifies a mutual dedication to growth and development. By integrating academic insights with hands-on experience, both entities seek to significantly contribute to the development of Ajman’s financial human resources.