Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: MAKTABA, the Library Management within Culture Sector at Department of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), organised an award ceremony for the winners and participants in the 10th Creative Reader Competition, which was held from January through April 2023 across all library branches in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony took place at Majlis Al Hawashem, Majalis Abu Dhabi at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court.

The 10th edition of Creative Reader Competition attracted 2,200 participants, and recognised 128 winners from across the UAE, including students of determination and kindergartners. This underscores the rising interest among young people towards reading as a culture and mode of knowledge gathering.

The competition has successfully encouraged many young minds to take up reading as a habit, with more than 10,000 students and youngsters having participated in the competition in the past decade, and which included kindergarten students from across the UAE, alongside students from public and private schools enrolled in Cycle 1 and Cycle 2.

The judging panel this year comprised writers, educators and librarians who assessed entries based on criteria such as the percentage of booklet completion, the number of books borrowed from public libraries, reading comprehension level, linguistic and critical analysis, and creative thinking skills.

