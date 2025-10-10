Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Frieze have today announced their partnership to evolve Abu Dhabi Art into Frieze Abu Dhabi, marking a new chapter in the emirate’s role on the global art calendar.

For 17 years, Abu Dhabi Art has been a cornerstone of the region’s cultural landscape, establishing itself as a defining moment in the regional calendar. Anchored in the emirate’s world-class museums, dynamic artist residencies, and established institutions that nurture talent and emerging artists, the fair has built a reputation for credibility, while attracting an international collector base that reflects Abu Dhabi’s cosmopolitan spirit and global standing.

The evolution into Frieze Abu Dhabi builds on that legacy, reinforcing the emirate’s long-term cultural vision while extending the fair’s reach through Frieze’s international networks and expertise.

Anchored in its central role in the capital’s cultural life, the fair will continue an approach that remains rooted in discovery, dialogue and global perspectives. The collaboration represents the first major initiative under Frieze’s new ownership and reflects a shared ambition, underlining Abu Dhabi as a centre for culture and creativity, while giving Frieze a unique position in the Gulf’s most established art ecosystem.

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “For nearly two decades, Abu Dhabi Art has reflected our vision of culture as a driver of dialogue, connection, and creativity, supported by a vibrant ecosystem of museums, residencies, and institutions that nurture both established and emerging artists. The launch of Frieze Abu Dhabi is a natural evolution of that journey. It is rooted in the achievements of Abu Dhabi Art and will carry them onto the global stage, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a cultural capital while offering Frieze a unique gateway to the region. Together, we are creating a fair that is not only international in reach but also deeply connected to the values and strengths of Abu Dhabi.”

Simon Fox, CEO of Frieze, said: “We are honoured to work alongside DCT Abu Dhabi on the launch of Frieze Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi’s cultural leadership, underpinned by its world-class museums, institutions, and commitment to the arts, provides the foundation for this collaboration. Combined with the reach of Frieze’s global platform, we can amplify the emirate’s achievements while opening new possibilities for discovery, championing artistic practices from the region, and shaping the fair as a space for conversation and exchange.”

As Frieze Abu Dhabi, the fair will bring a distinctive Frieze approach, showcasing new artistic practices, highlighting artist-led projects, and providing a stage for the region to connect with the wider art world. Abu Dhabi, with its unparalleled cultural ecosystem, offers a powerful context for this collaboration. Together, a shared focus on discovery and dialogue will highlight the emirate’s cultural strengths while reinforcing the fair’s place on the international calendar.

The inaugural edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi will take place in November 2026 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, bringing together leading galleries from the Middle East and around the world. Deutsche Bank, Global Lead Partner of Frieze, will extend its long-standing support to the fair, continuing a collaboration that spans all Frieze’s fairs worldwide.

The 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Art will take place as planned under its current format. The transformation into Frieze Abu Dhabi will begin with the 2026 edition, ensuring continuity for participating galleries and audiences this year while preparing for the fair’s new chapter.

