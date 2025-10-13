Abu Dhabi: In line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for future-ready, purpose-driven government services to empower community members and enable social progress, the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) has announced the launch of a series of innovative, AI-powered digital initiatives – coinciding with the first day of GITEX Global 2025.

As part of DCD’s participation at the world’s largest technology event, a total of three new initiatives have been confirmed; a clear demonstration of the Department’s commitment to supporting the Abu Dhabi government’s direction toward building a more innovative and more integrated social ecosystem. This will be achieved by utilising the latest technologies in AI to enhance the efficiency of social work and improve service delivery, ultimately contributing to sustainable community development that places people at its core.

Commenting on the sidelines of the opening day of GITEX Global, H.E. Dr Arif Al Hammadi, Acting Director-General of Strategic and Digital Affairs at DCD, emphasised that digital transformation represents one of the key drivers for developing the social sector. His Excellency also noted that the Department is looking to continue to innovate and use new technologies and artificial intelligence to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of social work.

His Excellency said: “The initiatives showcased at GITEX embody DCD’s approach of harnessing AI to support social development in Abu Dhabi and to transform data into actionable insights that inform proactive and efficient policymaking. This marks an extension of the Department’s vision to build a cohesive and prosperous society that places people at the heart of development, utilising technology to enhance the quality of life for all members of the community.”

The first initiative unveiled by DCD was the Community Well-being Dashboard – an initiative designed to enhance community well-being by enabling data-driven decision-making to identify risks proactively. The dashboard transforms complex data into actionable insights, allowing relevant entities to design localised interventions that revitalise targeted areas and implement adaptive policies that enhance societal well-being.

This initiative represents a pioneering step toward building an integrated knowledge system that informs social policies based on scientific evidence and accurate data, enhancing the social sector’s readiness to keep pace with Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive digital transformation.

DCD also launched the Family Support Insights Platform, an integrated model powered by AI designed to identify families most in need across Abu Dhabi by integrating data from various government entities into a unified digital system.

The platform empowers decision-makers to take proactive action, address the root causes of social challenges, and accelerate recovery pathways by providing data-driven insights that help design tailored solutions for each family.

This project represents a significant step forward in strengthening social resilience and promoting sustainable, human-centred community development, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s vision of an inclusive, effective, and data-driven social ecosystem that leverages innovation in the service of society.

DCD reaffirmed that the integration of advanced technologies in social development represents a strategic step toward a more sustainable and prosperous future, one where technology and human values work hand in hand to build a cohesive and thriving society that actively contributes to the community’s growth and development.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development

Established in 2018 as the regulatory body for the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development (DCD) is dedicated to promoting community development by building empowered individuals and cohesive families.

The department plays a pivotal role in developing policies, strategies, and standards that enhance the efficiency of social services. This is achieved by adopting a scientific approach, conducting studies, surveys, and comprehensive analysis of social data. It also engages institutions from various sectors, as well as community members, to ensure the development of programs and initiatives that respond to the actual needs of various segments of society.