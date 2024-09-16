Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has been awarded the Gold Trophy at the International CSR Excellence Awards 2024 for its outstanding CSR Community Initiatives. The accolade underscores the success of DCT Abu Dhabi’s CSR programmes and the local and global impact of its expertise within the field.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s initiatives, which competed against more than 500 other nominees, engaged over 2,200 volunteers who contributed 23,534 volunteering hours, benefitting 150,000 individuals within Abu Dhabi’s diverse communities.

HE Saeed Ali Obaid Al Fazari, Strategic Affairs Executive Director, DCT Abu Dhabi: “Being recognised by the International CSR Excellence Awards is a testament to the success of our initiatives and emphasises our commitment to corporate social responsibility. Our mandate to enhance cultural and tourism development in Abu Dhabi requires that we nurture and protect and promote local community, culture, and enhance the ecosystems that make our Emirate competitively sustainable and an attractive destination to live, work and visit. We are relentless champions of social and environmental well-being and aim to set a positive example for the public and our partners. Looking to global benchmarks for excellence, we continue to create sustainable, tangible change and seek to ultimately enhance the quality of life for residents, visitors and all our stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.”

DCT Abu Dhabi's commitment to sustainability is evident in its numerous impactful initiatives and projects aimed at conserving the environment, wildlife, community engagement, and heritage conservation. By embedding sustainability in its projects, DCT Abu Dhabi is not only promoting the destination's growth but also ensuring the responsible stewardship of the emirate’s assets for generations to come.

