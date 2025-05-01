Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has unveiled a new Incentives and Rewards scheme at Arabian Travel Market 2025, designed to recognise and celebrate excellence in visitor experience across Abu Dhabi’s thriving tourism and cultural sectors.

This initiative underscores DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to inspiring exceptional service across the emirate’s visitor-facing touchpoints by incentivising and rewarding tourism and cultural businesses and frontline workers in hospitality, retail, restaurants, attractions, and more.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General Tourism Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Frontline workers and tourism businesses are the heart of Abu Dhabi’s visitor experience. This initiative empowers them, celebrates their passion, and inspires even greater levels of service. Through recognition programmes such as this, we are investing in the future of our tourism sector while ensuring seamless experiences for every visitor.”

The Incentives and Rewards scheme supports Abu Dhabi’s long-term ambition to become the world’s leading destination, offering unparalleled experiences and consistent service, driven by frontliners who continually deliver a strong visitor experience (VX). To strengthen this workforce, DCT Abu Dhabi announced earlier this week the establishment of a brand-new Visitor Experience (VX) Academy in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches.

The VX Academy will play a vital role in upskilling frontline workers, empowering them to deliver exceptional service and become eligible for these incentives and rewards. This investment in tailor-made professional development trainings will contribute to a consistently high standard of service across the emirate.

DCT Abu Dhabi encourages all businesses and frontliners across Abu Dhabi’s tourism ecosystem to embrace this exciting opportunity and actively engage in elevating service standards. Recognition will be awarded to those who demonstrate exceptional commitment to the visitor experience, adhering to Abu Dhabi’s service standards and guidelines.