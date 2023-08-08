Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced the release of its Annual Report 2022, available to download here.

A reflection of DCT’s promise to promote, protect and progress Abu Dhabi as a cultural and tourism destination, the report highlights the organisation’s commitment to delivering on its strategic ambition.

The annual report’s documented achievements include:

Abu Dhabi welcomed a total of 18 million visitors

3 million people visited Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites, with a 99% satisfaction rate

The Emirate recorded over 70% in hotel capacity

Overnight visitors reached 4.1 million — a 24% increase compared to the previous year

More than 1,200 MICE events delivered by ADCEB, serving a total of 603,000 visitors

246,000 student visitors across all cultural sites

78% destination awareness achieved across 12 strategic markets

Record 80 galleries from 28 countries featured at Abu Dhabi Art Fair 2022

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre recorded 260,000 visitors across Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, Al Ain Book Festival, and Al Dhafra Book Festival

Abu Dhabi's growth underscores the Emirate’s vision and its ability to deliver exceptional cultural, tourism and hospitality offerings.

Click here to read the full Annual Report 2022.

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For more information, please contact:

Reem Jrade

Account Executive

Reem.jrade@hkstrategies.com