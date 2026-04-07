Up to 5,000 Chinese entrepreneurs from around the world expected to attend

Business events play a key role in advancing the emirate’s Tourism Strategy 2030

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has been named the destination partner for the 19th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention, which will take place in October 2027 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) with the support of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB).

Established in 1991, the convention will be held in the Middle East for the first time, welcoming between 4,000 and 5,000 overseas Chinese entrepreneurs from around the world. Hosting the convention reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier global destination for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, showcasing its world-class infrastructure and expanding portfolio of distinctive tourism and cultural offerings. The event supports the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to increase annual visitor numbers to 39.3 million by 2030—representing a growth of more than 50% compared to 2023.

Organisers of the 2025 edition of the convention, which recently concluded in Macao, formally handed over the convention flag to the organisers of the upcoming Abu Dhabi edition. During a ceremony held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), officials included HE Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; HE Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE; HE Saeed Al Fazari, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi had acknowledged Dr Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong; and Tang Zhengang, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce UAE and Chairman of the Organising Committee in selecting Abu Dhabi to convene this notable congress that will further catalyse foreign investments into the United Arab of Emirates .

HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “International events and conventions are a core pillar of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector, contributing to broader economic diversification efforts. We look forward to welcoming participants to this prestigious event, which provides a platform to build new partnerships and deepen dialogue with Chinese entrepreneurs, while showcasing Abu Dhabi’s exceptional tourism offerings, advanced infrastructure, and authentic Emirati hospitality. With new museums opening in Saadiyat Cultural District, and the announcement of major upcoming entertainment projects such as Sphere Abu Dhabi and the Disney theme park and resort, we continue to attract more Chinese visitors, particularly those seeking new business opportunities and distinctive experiences.”

Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE, said: “China–UAE relations have entered their best phase in history. Abu Dhabi’s support for hosting the World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention further demonstrates its proactive commitment to strengthening these longstanding bilateral ties. Hosting this landmark event will create a platform for constructive cooperation, deliver mutual benefits for both people, and inject greater momentum into global development through the engagement of overseas Chinese entrepreneurs.”

As a core pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, the MICE sector plays a key role in positioning the emirate as a leading global destination for business events. In 2024, Abu Dhabi hosted approximately 4,000 MICE events, welcoming more than 1.55 million visitors, representing a 62% increase compared to the previous year.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae