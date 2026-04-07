Dubai Humanitarian facilitates transport of 22.3 metric tonnes of medical supplies provided by WHO to support the people of Gaza

Overland convoy departs from Dubai Humanitarian carrying critical medical supplies to support approximately 110,000 people

Dubai Humanitarian remains fully operational despite global supply chain pressures, ensuring the continued delivery of aid to crisis-affected populations

Government of Dubai Media Office – Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) facilitated the dispatch of a critical humanitarian relief shipment to Gaza.

Through its Global Humanitarian Impact Fund (GHIF), Dubai Humanitarian enabled the overland transport of 22.3 metric tonnes of essential medical supplies via a convoy of three trucks. The shipment, carrying life-saving medical aid provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), is set to support the urgent healthcare needs of approximately 110,000 people.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “Despite mounting challenges and continued pressure on global supply chains, we are working closely with our partners to ensure critical assistance reaches communities affected by crises. Dubai Humanitarian remains fully operational, and the humanitarian community continues to mobilise all available resources to respond effectively. Through the Global Humanitarian Impact Fund, we are able to deliver vital aid efficiently across complex environments, ensuring it reaches those who need it most, without delay.”

Since the beginning of the year, international humanitarian organisations based at Dubai Humanitarian have delivered aid to more than 40 countries. Dubai Humanitarian has supported these efforts through close coordination with government entities, humanitarian organisations and commercial partners, leveraging its capacity to mobilise multimodal logistics solutions and sustain humanitarian supply chains in response to evolving global needs.