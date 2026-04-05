Dubai, UAE: The UAE’s Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has today announced that, for the third consecutive year, it has received the “Corporate Ethical Procurement and Supply” Certification, awarded by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), a leading global organisation specialising in procurement and supply chain standards.

This achievement reflects the Authority’s commitment to applying high standards of integrity, transparency, and governance in the management of procurement and supply operations, in line with international best practices. The FTA is the first tax authority globally to receive this certification and has been included in the Corporate Ethics Register, reinforcing its position in institutional governance.

The certification is considered among the leading professional accreditations granted to entities that demonstrate compliance with recognised standards of integrity, transparency, and respect for human rights within supply chains. It enhances governance frameworks, contributes to sustainable development objectives, and strengthens trust with partners.

H.E. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director-General of the FTA, said that obtaining the certification for the third consecutive time represents a significant achievement within the Authority’s ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional performance and governance practices.

His Excellency noted that the achievement reflects the FTA’s leadership in establishing an integrated operational framework based on professional ethics, compliance, and sustainability, while continuing to develop its institutional environment in line with applicable governance standards, contributing to enhancing trust, transparency, and efficiency.

His Excellency added that the certification recognises the efforts of the procurement and contracts team, whose work over three consecutive cycles has contributed to achieving this outcome, reflecting the Authority’s ongoing commitment to strengthening operational efficiency and institutional credibility at both regional and international levels.

This achievement reflects the FTA’s strategy to adopt recognised international practices, promote corporate responsibility, and enhance transparency and efficiency in a manner that supports the interests of the country and society.

For his part, Jasim Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of FTA's Support Services Sector, said: “The FTA’s attainment of this certification for three consecutive years reflects its commitment to continuing its development in the field of procurement and supply. It also confirms its sustained success in establishing an operating framework based on governance, procedural efficiency, and adherence to the highest professional standards.”

Haddad also stated that this achievement highlights the FTA’s ongoing efforts to develop its policies and operational mechanisms in this field, in a manner that enhances integrity and transparency, while supporting its direction and goal of continuing to achieve institutional excellence, which reinforces its position as a leading entity in the tax sector.

In this context, Sulaiman Abdullah, Director of Administrative Affairs at the FTA, was recognised upon obtaining the international professional Fellow-level accreditation, in recognition of his contributions to developing procurement and supply processes and enhancing related procedures and operations. This accreditation is among the highest professional certifications in the field.

The FTA also recognised Mariam Saeed Al Ali upon graduating from the CIPS Practitioner Programme, a specialised programme aimed at developing professional competencies in procurement and supply in line with international standards. This reflects the Authority’s efforts to support and develop national capabilities that contribute to institutional performance and efficiency.

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae.