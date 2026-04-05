H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:

“ Dubai’s economic model rests on a strong foundation that combines resilience, proactive planning, effective public-private collaboration, and deep ties with global markets. ”

“The growing number of companies joining the chamber during March is a clear signal that Dubai’s investment momentum remains strong and that the emirate continues to inspire confidence among the global business community.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced that 2,709 new companies joined the chamber during March 2026. The steady growth in membership reflects Dubai’s continuing strong appeal among investors amid all market conditions.

The Real Estate, Renting, and Business Services sector accounted for 41.2% of new member companies, followed by the Trading and Services sector with 29.5%. The Construction sector ranked third with 15% of the total, while Social and Personal Services came fourth with 9.3%.

This sustained momentum reflects the impact of Dubai’s efforts over several decades in strengthening its position as a leading destination for business and investments. Despite regional and global challenges, the emirate has continued to attract a growing number of companies choosing Dubai as a base for their investments.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated: “Dubai’s economic model rests on a strong foundation that combines resilience, proactive planning, effective public-private collaboration, and deep ties with global markets. This strengthens the emirate’s ability to adapt to global shifts and continue creating new high-quality opportunities across a wide range of sectors.”

His Excellency continued: “The growing number of companies joining the chamber during March is a clear signal that Dubai’s investment momentum remains strong and that the emirate continues to inspire confidence among the global business community. This underlines the strength of its dynamic business environment, which is supported by advanced infrastructure, a sophisticated regulatory framework, and agile economic policies that respond to market developments to support growth at every stage.”

He added: “We remain committed to supporting the establishment and growth of new businesses in Dubai, while enabling companies across the emirate to adapt swiftly to change, sustain growth, and enhance their competitiveness in local and international markets. This contributes to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global capital for trade and investment.”

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and efficiency of services offered to the business community, Dubai Chambers can benefit from DC Connect, an advanced digital platform that brings all chamber services together in a single, user-friendly portal. The platform marks a significant step in enhancing the experience of members and making services easier to access through an integrated interface supported by smart, data-enabled solutions.

The move reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to accelerating digital transformation and improving service efficiency. DC Connect provides access to a comprehensive suite of digital services, including Dubai Chamber of Commerce membership services, information services, ATA carnets, mediation, document attestation, certificates of origin, and services related to Business Groups and Business Councils.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

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For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com