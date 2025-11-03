Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) is inviting all community members to participate in the fourth edition of the “Wyakom” initiative, a community platform that empowers individuals to transform their ideas—regardless of their nature—into real projects that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives and enhance the overall quality of life across Abu Dhabi.

In its fourth cycle, “Wyakom” focuses on ideas that support youth, aiming to strengthen their financial, social, and leadership skills, while promoting active community engagement through volunteering, arts, and sports. The initiative also seeks to improve their quality of life through modern and digital technologies, encouraging balance between work and personal life.

Over the past editions, the initiative has received more than 530 innovative ideas, many of which have been developed into impactful projects that foster a culture of collaboration, creativity, and social responsibility within Abu Dhabi’s community. With the launch of the new and enhanced platform, idea submission has become more accessible and efficient, allowing participants to easily share their concepts and communicate directly with the initiative’s team.

The Department encourages all community members to participate in “Wyakom” and contribute to building a cooperative and innovative society that believes in the power of collective action. Every idea, no matter how simple, has the potential to grow into a pioneering initiative that benefits the wider community.

Individuals wishing to participate can submit their ideas through wyakom.addcd.gov.ae. Winning teams will receive comprehensive support and mentorship to transform their ideas into real projects that serve the community. The deadline for submissions is mid-November 2025.