Dubai, UAE: Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) has officially opened registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’, a pioneering initiative aimed at training one million individuals in the emerging field of AI prompt engineering. As the first and largest initiative of its kind, it is designed to empower participants with the skills needed to master AI prompt technology and unlock its transformative potential.

Launched in May 2024 under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative serves as a cornerstone of Dubai’s strategy to lead in AI adoption and innovation. Over the next three years, the initiative will equip one million individuals with critical AI and prompt literacy skills, further enhancing their professional and creative capabilities through the use of generative AI.

The initiative aligns with ‘Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI’, an ambitious framework designed to develop specialised talent and advance the adoption of AI technologies across key sectors. By fostering expertise in AI prompt engineering, it reinforces Dubai’s position as a leader in shaping the future of technology and driving innovation.

Saeed Al Falasi, Director of DCAI, highlighted the transformative impact of ‘One Million Prompters’, stating, "This initiative opens new avenues for individuals from diverse disciplines to drive AI adoption across technical, creative, and knowledge-driven sectors. By mastering AI prompt engineering, participants gain the tools to unlock groundbreaking applications and drive innovation from Dubai to the world."

"The initiative underscores Dubai’s commitment in becoming future-ready, fostering a new generation of AI specialists. It plays a critical role in achieving the vision of ‘Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI’ launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ensuring seamless AI integration across industries that are shaping tomorrow’s world," he added.

‘One Million Prompters’ initiative features a comprehensive curriculum divided into four specialised modules. The first module, ‘Unleashing the Power of AI’, introduces foundational knowledge on AI, generative AI, and prompt literacy, preparing participants for a future shaped by AI. The second module, ‘Commanding Conversations with AI Chatbots’, focuses on advanced prompt engineering techniques to enhance human-AI interactions. The third module, ‘AI-Powered Productivity Revolution’, presents tools and strategies for leveraging AI to optimise workflows and boost productivity in professional environments. The final module, ‘Creative Frontiers with Generative AI’, delves into the use of AI in creative fields, including art, music, and video production. Upon completing these tracks, participants will receive accredited certificates, marking their expertise in AI prompt engineering.

The initiative builds on the success of the inaugural ‘Global Prompt Engineering Championship’, the world’s largest AI prompt engineering competition, held in Dubai in May 2024. The event attracted thousands of applicants from nearly 100 countries, resulting in 30 finalists from 13 nations competing in categories such as Coding, Art, and Literature. Winners included Ajay Cyril from India in the Coding category, Megan Fowkes from Austria in the Art category, and Aditya Nair from India in the Literature category. The second edition of the championship will take place during ‘Dubai AI Week’ in April 2025.

Global registrations for the ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative are now open. For more information on how to register, visit https://dub.ai/en/omp/.