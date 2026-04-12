Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to strengthen social services and ensure continued support for individuals and families, His Excellency Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD), visited the Family Care Authority service centre in Abu Dhabi, where he reviewed how services are delivered and aligned to support family stability and enhance quality of life.

The visit was attended by His Excellency Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, along with senior officials.

During the visit, His Excellency was briefed on the many services the centre provides to families across Abu Dhabi and reviewed the customer journey and how services are delivered, with a focus on ensuring they’re accessible and responsive to the diverse needs of families.

He also received an overview of the Authority’s case management system, which assesses family needs and provides tailored support to ensure services are responsive to each family’s situation and support their stability and wellbeing.

His Excellency reaffirmed that people have always been a key priority for the UAE’s leadership, noting that the development of social services in Abu Dhabi reflects this approach, with a strong focus on quality of life and family stability.

He said: “The UAE’s leadership has always put people first, recognising that strong families are the foundation of a stable society. That’s why Abu Dhabi continues to offer a range of social services that improve quality of life, support family stability, and empower individuals and families to contribute to the country’s growth.”

He added that the social sector, led by DCD, continues to improve how services are delivered by strengthening coordination across entities and focusing more on prevention and early support, alongside case management. This includes offering support, guidance and advice that help strengthen community cohesion and sustain quality of life across the emirate.

The Family Care Authority serves as the main point of contact for social cases, providing a wide range of family care and support services. It also continues to offer 24/7 support and family counselling through its hotline (800 444) giving individuals and families access to guidance and specialised support whenever needed.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development

Established in 2018 as the regulatory body for the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development (DCD) is dedicated to promoting community development by building empowered individuals and cohesive families.

The department plays a pivotal role in developing policies, strategies, and standards that enhance the efficiency of social services. This is achieved by adopting a scientific approach, conducting studies and surveys, and analysing social data comprehensively. It also engages institutions across sectors, as well as community members, to develop programs and initiatives that respond to the actual needs of different segments of society.

Guided by its vision of providing a decent life for all members of society, the department works to design innovative solutions to address priority challenges and to enhance community awareness and participation. This, in turn, strengthens social cohesion and a sense of belonging, contributing to comprehensive and sustainable community development.