Eid in Dubai promises an unforgettable time for friends, families, and loved ones with a range of thrilling experiences at theme parks, immersive attractions, vibrant cultural performances, beachside celebrations, and much more until 6 April

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of the Eid in Dubai campaign organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with government, semi-government and private sector partners, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has transformed the city into a playground of family fun with an exciting line-up of thrilling experiences. From exhilarating theme parks and immersive experiences to cultural explorations and beachside festivities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy until 6 April.

Whether it’s witnessing breathtaking fireworks, diving into marine adventures, or stepping into virtual worlds, Dubai offers the perfect mix of excitement and culture to celebrate this Eid with loved ones.

LIMITED-TIME POP-UPS

Dubai’s must-visit outdoor pop-ups bring together the perfect mix of dining, shopping, and gifting for the whole community this Eid Al Fitr. Dubai's favourite and highly anticipated beachside dining pop-up e& Beach Canteen returns once again with the city’s most popular dining experiences at Nesnass Beach until 13 April, complete with traditional Emirati hospitality and treats exclusively on the first and second days of Eid. Meanwhile, Eid Tradition & Tastes at JA The Resort welcomes visitors on the second day of Eid to indulge in authentic Emirati cuisine at traditional food stands, delight in fun games and entertainment for the little ones, and immerse themselves in the vibrant melodies of musical performers and DJs. Lastly, gaming fans can experience a Minecraft movie pop-up experience until 14 April at VOX Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates, complete with interactive games, immersive activations, photo-ops, chances to win an array of prizes, and much more.

CULTURAL EXPERIENCES

For a deeper cultural experience, families can celebrate the spirit of Eid Al Fitr with a special visit to the iconic Jumeirah Mosque, guided by experts from the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) to explore Emirati heritage, customs, and the significance of Eid. This experience is open to both residents and visitors until 3 April with tickets priced at AED 40 per person.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES

This Eid Al Fitr, families across Dubai can dive into a world of interactive tech experiences, offering fun and educational adventures for all ages. At AYA Universe in Wafi City Mall, families can purchase a Family Pass of 4 tickets at just AED 399. House of Hype at Dubai Mall presents a Squad Pass of 4 tickets for just AED 449. For combined access to both attractions, guests can purchase the HyperPass for just AED 249. Meanwhile, Expo City invites families to explore top attractions like the Terra, Alif, and Vision pavilions, and enjoy stunning views from the Garden in the Sky, with tickets priced at AED 150 for adults and AED 125 for children.

INDOOR THRILLS

Dubai’s indoor attractions are offering exciting discounts and special experiences for the whole family throughout Eid Al Fitr. IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai’s largest indoor theme park, offers Emirates Airline passengers a 30 per cent discount on entry tickets. Guests will also have the chance to meet two brand new characters, Leonny, the magnificent Arabian Leopard, and Hogg, the cute Desert Hedgehog. Plus, visitors can enjoy 50 per cent off on F&B when purchasing a full-price General Admission Ticket at the Park Entrance. Over at Loco Bear, Dubai’s recently opened 70,000-square-foot indoor playground, international visitors can enjoy a 30 per cent discount on Mini Explorer, Super Kid, and Adult Adventure Passes until 6 April.

NATURE & WATER ADVENTURES

Families can dive into a variety of nature and water-based adventures across Dubai during the Eid Al Fitr break, and enjoy thrilling experiences and special promotions for all ages. Dubai Dolphinarium offers an unforgettable Dolphin & Seal Show this Eid, with a 30 per cent discount on tickets when booking in advance using the promo code RAMADAN30 until 6 April. Wild Wadi Waterpark promises to be the ultimate destination for those seeking an exhilarating water adventure, with special resident rates from AED 195 until 2 April. Meanwhile, The Green Planet invites families to explore its rainforest adventure with exclusive animal encounters and special prices starting at AED 135, available until 2 April.

There is truly no shortage of ways to celebrate Eid Al Fitr with friends, families, and loved ones in Dubai this year.

Eid in Dubai is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

For the latest updates and full event details, visit the Eid in Dubai website or follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

