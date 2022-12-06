Manama, Bahrain:- The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 298%.

Subscriptions worth BD 77.417 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 8th December 2022 and matures on 8th June 2023, is 6.00% compared to 5.20% of the previous issue on 3rd November 2022.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.208 (BH00073V2390) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.

