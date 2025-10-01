Manama, Bahrain: The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has announced the names of the candidates selected for its “GP15” Graduate Development Program. The initiative has seen strong interest, with 15 exceptional Bahraini graduates shortlisted from universities within the Kingdom and abroad. Eligible candidates were required to have earned a Bachelor’s degree within the past two years with a minimum GPA of 3.25.

The CBB confirmed that all candidates underwent a thorough evaluation process, which included an aptitude test and personal interviews, to ensure the selection of the most qualified individuals for the program.

The induction day of the program was attended by H.E. Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, along with several senior officials. During the induction, participants were introduced to the CBB’s mandate and strategic role, and were provided with a detailed overview of the program. Offering a unique six-month training experience, GP15 combines practical cross-functional exposure with participation in project-based assignments, workshops, and field visits. The program is designed to build core competencies in financial analysis, banking strategies, and overall industry acumen.

On the occasion, Mrs. Fatema Mohamed Ali, Director of Human Resources Directorate at CBB and Program Manager, said, "We would like to congratulate all the candidates selected for the GP15 program. Through this initiative, we aim to unlock new opportunities for continuous learning and professional growth by offering hands-on experience and in-depth industry knowledge. With the launch of the program’s inaugural edition, we look forward to developing a robust pipeline of qualified national talent that can contribute to the sector’s future."

The selected graduates are: Abdulaziz Mohamed Al Doseri, Abdulla Mohamed Al Jamea, Alia Kefah Al Baqali, Dana Nabeel Kamal, Fahad Mohamed Al Fardan, Fajer Yahya Hasan, Jannah Ashraf Raffai, Khaled Isa Al Kooheji, Mohamed Isa Haider, Noof Nayef Al Naser, Noor Muneer Ali, Rania Moamen Al Reefy, Sadeq Jaafar Mohamed, Sayed Abdulla Ahmed Hashem, and Yousif Khalid Turk.

GP15 reflects the CBB’s commitment to empowering young Bahraini professionals within an integrated training environment that aligns with international best practices in the financial services sector. The program supports the CBB’s broader strategic priorities for digital transformation and talent development, thereby contributing to the national economy and reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a leading financial services hub.