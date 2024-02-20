Manama, Bahrain: - This week’s BD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 174%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 22nd February 2024 and the maturity date is 20th February 2025.

The weighted average rate of interest is 5.95% compared to 6.02 of the previous issue on 18th January 2024

The approximate average price for the issue was 94.322% with the lowest accepted price being 94.235%.

This is issue No. 113 (ISIN BH000W823495) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

