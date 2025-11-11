The exhibition is held under the auspices of H.E. Lt. General Kamel Al-Wazir Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development, Minister of Industry & Transport, to promote industrial growth

Beko Egypt showcases its latest smart home appliances, highlighting innovation and technology, sustainability, energy efficiency, and the quality of local production

The company’s participation reflects its commitment to localizing industry and reinforcing the “Made in Egypt” brand as a mark of excellence

Cairo: Beko Egypt, one of Egypt's leading home appliance companies, announced its participation in the first edition of the Middle East and Africa Industry EXPO 2025 (MEA Industry EXPO 2025), held under the patronage of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and auspices of H.E. Lt. General Kamel Al-Wazir Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development, Minister of Industry & Transport. Taking place from November 9 to 11, 2025, this landmark exhibition underscores Beko Egypt’s firm commitment to supporting Egypt’s industrial development strategy and promoting the “Made in Egypt” label as a symbol of quality and global competitiveness.

During the exhibition, Beko Egypt displayed its latest range of smart home appliances, that combine innovation and technology, sustainability, energy efficiency, and superior local manufacturing. The lineup includes ovens, refrigerators, freezers, and dishwashers, all designed to meet the needs of consumers in local and regional markets. Approximately 60% of the company’s factory output is exported, positioning Egypt as a regional hub for manufacturing and exporting home appliances within Beko’s global network.

Commenting on the participation, Ümit Günel, General Manager of beko Egypt and Regional Director for Beko North Africa, said: “We are proud to take part in the inaugural MEA Industry EXPO 2025, which provides an ideal platform to highlight our role as a trusted partner in driving Egypt’s industrial sector forward and strengthening its leadership on the regional industrial map.” He added: “At Beko Egypt, we believe that the ‘Made in Egypt’ label represents world-class production standards and quality that rivals major global markets. We remain committed to investing in the development of local industry and Egyptian talent to foster sustainable industrial growth.”

Within just one year of commencing local manufacturing, Beko Egypt has continued to strengthen its footprint in the home appliance sector through its state-of-the-art industrial complex in 10th of Ramadan City Industrial City, which spans 114,000 m² with total investments of approximately USD 110 million. The factory is a cornerstone in positioning Egypt as a hub for advanced manufacturing. The company has successfully produced more than 300,000 home appliances and increased its production capacity by 25% since operations began. This strong performance, driven by Egyptian expertise, creates over 2,000 new jobs and demonstrates Beko Egypt’s commitment to supporting the national industry. The company has achieved over 50% local supplier reliance, underscoring its direct contribution to strengthening the “Made in Egypt” initiative.

Beko Egypt remains committed to advancing the Egyptian economy by expanding its investments, enhancing production capabilities, and prioritizing sustainable manufacturing solutions that incorporate energy efficiency and innovation across all operations. Its participation in MEA Industry EXPO 2025 highlights its role as a key strategic partner in promoting industrial localization and boosting Egyptian exports, thereby reinforcing Egypt’s position on the map of advanced industries in the Middle East and Africa.

MEA Industry EXPO 2025 is the first platform of its kind in the region dedicated to showcasing industrial innovation, modern manufacturing technologies, and sustainable production solutions. The exhibition brings together industry leaders, investors, and decision-makers from across the Middle East and Africa to shape the future of industrial development in the region, with special focus on Egypt’s ongoing industrial renaissance.

ABOUT BEKO

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions—including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko’s 28 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 4,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 22 November 2024) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** The company has been recognized as the 17th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista’s 2025 list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies. Beko’s vision is ‘Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.’

www.bekocorporate.com