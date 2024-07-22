Abu Dhabi: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) and the Emirates Foundation to exchange data and experience to help explore opportunities and programs that further elevate the social and economic stability of pensioners and their family members.

The MoU correlates with the UAE governments quest to understand the needs of Emirati pensioners, benefit from their experiences, and provide them with initiatives and programs that elevate their lifestyles; this entails developing work-related mechanisms and procedures for retired Emiratis that ensures their continuous and active role in society.

His Excellency Faras Al Ramahi, Director General at the GPSSA explained that GPSSA’s partnership with the Emirates Foundation embodies integration and joint cooperation between government entities to best cater to societal requirements, as part of the UAE’s national priority to develop initiatives that guarantee a healthy, decent and stable lifestyle for them, by integrating them in decisions, offering them privileges, investing in their expertise, while providing them with opportunities that best serve the overall community and beyond.

Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Foundation confirmed that the Emirates Foundation considers Emirati pensioners at the heart of their plans as part of the UAE governments directives to uninterruptedly work on enhancing a pensioner’s quality of life, by empowering the community with long and sustainable social and economic initiatives, through building awareness, developing skills and encouraging the exchange of shared knowledge.

The memorandum focuses on data sharing and humanitarian work between both parties as part of the UAE’s wise and prudent leaderships vision to partner, collaborate and support all types of capabilities in society.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Dina El Shammaa

Media and Public Relations Senior Specialist

E-mail: dina.elshammaa@gpssa.gov.ae

Website: www.gpssa.gov.ae