CEO Fahd Hamidaddin leads Saudi’s tourism delegation with the unveiling of the immersive "Saudi Land" pavilion at ATM 2025.

Saudi tourism highlights its diverse Summer Season offerings, from pristine sun & sea destinations and cool mountain adventures to major global events like the Esports World Cup.

Building on the landmark achievement of welcoming almost 116 million visitors in 2024, Saudi invites trade and business partners to tap into the world’s fastest-growing tourism destination.

DUBAI, UAE: Saudi tourism made a powerful impact on the opening day of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, unveiling its new "Saudi Land" pavilion and spotlighting the breadth and depth of its tourism offering. Following a record-breaking 2024 that saw more than 116 million visitors, Saudi tourism enters ATM stronger than ever, offering partners unrivaled opportunities for collaboration and growth.

The "Saudi Land" experience invites ATM attendees not only to explore Saudi’s stunning destinations but also to discover a wealth of concrete investment and partnership prospects. With 51 partners from across Saudi’s thriving tourism ecosystem showcasing a wide range of bookable products and collaboration opportunities, Saudi tourism is reinforcing its position as a dynamic and commercially rewarding destination.

This year’s Summer Season highlights Saudi’s rich diversity – from idyllic coastal escapes offering pristine Sun & Sea experiences, to the refreshing cool of mountain retreats in Aseer, Taif, and Al Baha, and a world-class line-up of global events including the Esports World Cup in Riyadh. Each represents a significant opportunity for trade partners seeking to expand their portfolios with diverse and unique offerings.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, stated:

“We are thrilled to return to ATM, opening the doors to Saudi Land and welcoming our valued partners from around the globe. After achieving the incredible milestone of nearly 116 million visitors in 2024, we arrive at ATM ready to deepen collaborations, finalize deals, and drive the next chapter of growth. Saudi offers unmatched opportunities for partners seeking substantial returns on their investments.

“Our unique summer season – blending pristine beaches, cool mountain retreats, and globally significant events like the Esports World Cup – is not just about visitor experiences, but about creating powerful drivers for our partners’ success. Today’s MoU signings are another step in building a foundation for shared prosperity, and we invite the global travel trade to join us in shaping the future of tourism and capitalize on the immense opportunities within Saudi."

Day 1 Highlights & Strategic Partnerships:

Saudi tourism’s opening day at ATM 2025 reinforced its commitment to international collaboration and mutual growth. Key highlights included:

Strategic Agreements for Mutual Growth:

Underscoring enhanced international cooperation designed to boost visitor numbers and create new business streams, STA participated in the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with key partners, including:

Accor: A landmark MoU with the world-leading hospitality group, focused on deepening collaboration in marketing and demand generation to drive mutual growth.

At Saudi Land: Experience Meets Opportunity

ATM trade and visitors are invited to delve into the Saudi experience through immersive activations that showcase the unique products and experiences partners can offer. Within Saudi Land, the diverse tapestry of Saudi awaits:

Summer Season Showcase: Discover the vibrancy of Saudi's summer through an immersive tunnel experience showcasing top attractions across summer destinations. Explore recommended Saudi itineraries inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo and learn about the unique appeal of pristine Sun & Sea destinations and cool Mountain Adventures.

Discover the vibrancy of Saudi's summer through an immersive tunnel experience showcasing top attractions across summer destinations. Explore recommended Saudi itineraries inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo and learn about the unique appeal of pristine Sun & Sea destinations and cool Mountain Adventures. Global Events Spotlight: Get a preview of Saudi's dynamic events calendar. Learn about the upcoming Esports World Cup (EWC), with opportunities for trade partners to secure tickets. Look ahead with a showcase of details for the future FIFA World Cup 2034 stadiums.

Get a preview of Saudi's dynamic events calendar. Learn about the upcoming Esports World Cup (EWC), with opportunities for trade partners to secure tickets. Look ahead with a showcase of details for the future FIFA World Cup 2034 stadiums. Cultural Heritage Corner: Immerse yourself in Saudi's rich traditions with displays of artisanal crafts (like Bisht weaving, pottery, wickerwork, and calligraphy). Experience captivating live performances bringing Saudi Land to life, including traditional Folklore troupes and Musicians & Choral groups celebrating the country's diverse cultural scene.

Immerse yourself in Saudi's rich traditions with displays of artisanal crafts (like Bisht weaving, pottery, wickerwork, and calligraphy). Experience captivating live performances bringing Saudi Land to life, including traditional Folklore troupes and Musicians & Choral groups celebrating the country's diverse cultural scene. Partner Connection Zone: Engage directly with 51 leading partners from Saudi's tourism ecosystem. Discover live summer deals available across four main themes, presented by the partners actively selling them on the stand. Explore new bookable packages, and discuss collaboration opportunities to capitalize on Saudi's growth.

Connect with our 51 partners on the stand to explore how these diverse experiences can be integrated into compelling travel packages.

ATM 2025 serves as a critical platform for the Saudi Tourism Authority and its tourism ecosystem partners to forge new alliances, finalize deals, and showcase the unparalleled opportunities for growth and collaboration within the Saudi tourism sector, reinforcing its position as one of the most exciting, dynamic and lucrative tourism destinations globally.

About Saudi Tourism Authority (STA): Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.