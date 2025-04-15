Ajman, United Arab Emirates – His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, received Eric Anziani, Group President and COO of Crypto.com, one of the world's largest digital asset platforms.

As the meeting started, His Highness praised the Crypto.com’s prominent position as one of the world's leading institutions in fintech and digital economy.

Sheikh Ammar affirmed Ajman's commitment to strengthening partnerships with leading companies in cutting-edge technologies, in line with its vision for digital transformation and further enhancing the performance of the emirate’s vital sectors. The meeting encompassed several discussions pertaining to developing digital infrastructure and exploring potential strategies to deploy Crypto.com’s expertise in financial innovation and digital currency trading.

The discussion addressed the importance of leveraging data and modern technologies to support the business ecosystem and boost the digital economy, in line with Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to build an advanced digital future that enhances the quality of services provided in the emirate.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Ammar emphasized the instrumental role of the private sector as a strategic partner in the development process, highlighting that the private sector contributes a fundamental pillar to the emirate’s innovation and economic growth.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman was briefed on the company’s most prominent projects and regional experiences, particularly in the Gulf region, and its anticipated role in supporting government and private institutions in adopting advanced digital solutions that contribute to the development of services and enhance readiness for future transformations.

For his part, Mr. Eric Anziani expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for the warm welcome, commending the forward-looking vision adopted by the Emirate of Ajman in the field of modern technology.

He affirmed Crypto.com's enthusiasm to support the emirate's plans for digital transformation through innovative projects and initiatives that align with future requirements.

Ajman continues to consolidate its position as a regional center for innovation, launching a range of smart projects and providing a stimulating legislative environment that reflects the synergy between the leadership's vision and the entrepreneurial spirit that characterizes both the public and private sectors. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Ajman Sports Club; His Excellency Dr. Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Director General of the Emiri Court in Ajman; His Excellency Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality; Mohammed Al Hakeem, Regional Director of Crypto.com in the Middle East; and a number of senior officials in the emirate, along with representatives of the company.

About the Government of Ajman Media Office

Established under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, the Ajman Media Office was established to enhance Ajman's global media footprint and solidify its strategic influence. The Office plays a central role in promoting transparency by providing reliable and accessible information on government projects and initiatives. It showcases Ajman's innovative spirit and achievements, supporting its progress and strategic ambitions. With a sustainable and dynamic media policy, the Office enables seamless navigation of the rapidly changing media landscape.

The Office is the architect behind a comprehensive government media ecosystem, crafting and executing media policies and strategies that embody our nation's core values, amplify our national identity, and solidify our position as a global media leader. Serving as the central hub for media engagement, the Office also delivers impactful projects and initiatives, ensuring local and international outlets are provided with timely and accurate news, event coverage, and insights into government achievements. Beyond delivering information, the Office is dedicated to fostering knowledge and enhancing community understanding of the UAE's governmental advancements and transformative projects.

The Office also streamlines and oversees media content related to local government initiatives across various domains, ensuring alignment and consistency that reflect the vision and aspirations of Ajman, enhancing its esteemed reputation both nationally and internationally.