Three awareness workshops in cooperation with Dubai Civil Defence.

118 Children participated in the awareness-raising workshops and benefited from the valuable information and the provided advice.

Dubai, UAE: As part of its efforts to educate children on basic life skills throughout its 2022 summer programme, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children (AJCCC), an entity of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), offered awareness activities in cooperation with Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) as a means of spreading awareness among children of various emergencies and how to deal with them safely.

These activities included three workshops that were presented at AJCCC, held on 19 July, 27 July and 9 August. The workshops were attended by 118 children of different ages, who gained insight into the work of firefighters and rescuers as well as listened to fire safety instructions and learned the steps and measures to take regarding home fires, such as contacting DCD on 997 to report the fire and seek help in addition to identifying ways to get out of the fire, the priority of self-rescue, and how to reduce the fire’s spread.

The activities and events of AJCCC's 2022 summer programme commenced on 4 July and will continue until 26 August, in cooperation with partners Iqraa Arabic Language Centre, ‘Project You,’ and the Centre for Musical Arts, introducing children and adolescents to a variety of cultural, artistic and recreational activities aimed at developing their creative talents and unleashing their imaginations within four age groups: 4-5, 6-8, 9-11 and 12-16. To register, please send an email to info@iqraalc.com or call 055-1822510.

