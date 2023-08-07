Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ajman’s Departments of Economic Development and Finance and Umm Al Quwain’s Executive Council have joined the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, launched by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in 2021 as one of the Projects of the 50.

The entities signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the presence of His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology signed the MoUs with His Excellency Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director General at the Department of Economic Development in Ajman, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General at the Department of Finance in Ajman, and His Excellency Mohammed Suroor Al Naqbi, Acting Secretary-General of the General Secretariat at the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain.

Under the MoUs, ICV-certified companies in the UAE will be able to tender for government contracts in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. MoIAT will provide the necessary technical support to all the government departments that implement the program.

Enhancing competitiveness and localization

His Excellency Al Suwaidi said: “The MoUs are in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance the business environment and support the growth of national industries and their competitiveness. We will see even greater cooperation between federal and local government entities in the future as national supply chains are integrated under the umbrella of MoIAT’s Make in the Emirates initiative.”

With the latest additions to the National ICV Program, ICV-certified companies in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain will gain a competitive advantage on procurement and services tenders, representing opportunities for growth for national companies, suppliers, and emerging small and medium companies.

His Excellency commented: “The expansion of the National ICV Program supports the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and reflects MoIAT’s commitment to developing national industries and related services. It also supports our efforts to localize national value chains and attract local and foreign industrial investments as well as promote self-sufficiency in strategic and priority industries.”

His Excellency added: “The growing need locally for highly efficient and robust supply chains increases the demand for products and services from Emirati companies and suppliers, especially those certified under the National ICV Program. By localizing government procurement, the program helps enhance the industrial sector’s contribution to national GDP, attracts local and foreign investments and creates more job opportunities for Emiratis.”

His Excellency Abdullah Ahmed Saif Al Hamrani, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Economic Development, noted that the National ICV Program is aimed at developing the industrial sector and enhancing its contribution to the national economy in line with the UAE’s strategy to drive economic diversification and increase non-oil industrial capacity. It contributes to improving the performance and sustainability of the sector by developing local industries to promote sustainable economic development.

A Hamrani added that the program provides a strong impetus to industrial sector growth, a key pillar of an innovative knowledge economy. HE pointed out the National ICV’s impact on boosting the competitiveness and presence of UAE products in global markets, noting that it will further empower entrepreneurs and SMEs to accelerate their growth and build sustainable partnerships, which marks a new phase in the future of the UAE’s industrial sector.

Contributing to building a sustainable economy

His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Finance Department noted that joining the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program demonstrates the department’s commitment to promoting collaboration, integration, and partnerships with local and federal government entities. He emphasized the program’s key role in enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness in different fields, contributing to economic growth and job creation.

His Excellency added: “We are pleased to support the integration of supply chains in the UAE, which promotes industrial expansion across vital and priority sectors, enhancing the competitiveness of national industries and boosting their contribution to GDP. This is in line with the department’s efforts to play an active role in building a sustainable economy and accelerating development in the UAE in line with the objectives of the Projects of the 50.

His Excellency Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of Umm Al Quwain Executive Council, said: “Joining the National In-Country Value Program aligns with the government’s vision and efforts to support the national industrial sector.

“Umm Al Quwain’s government continuously strives to support the UAE’s sustainable economic development plans by investing in technology and innovation, nurturing local companies, and providing employment opportunities relevant to the knowledge-based economy. The government also supports the performance and sustainability of the industrial sector in the emirate to increase the private sector's contribution to the national economy.

“This memorandum of understanding is part of Umm Al Quwain government’s role in encouraging industrial development in new sectors and contributing to economic diversification. The agreement is in line with the government's strategy to create an attractive business environment for investors, support the growth and competitiveness of national industries, and encourage foreign direct investment in new and promising sectors.”

In 2022, the program redirected AED 53 billion into the national economy, reflecting a 25 percent increase compared to 2021. Additionally, several new entities joined the National ICV Program, bringing the total number of members to 28 federal and local government agencies and corporations. This initiative has played a significant role in promoting Emiratization in the private sector.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

