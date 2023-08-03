Promoting an innovative government financial system to improve the quality of life in the emirate, realise its vision, and strengthen its competitiveness.

Ajman: In line with its mission to involve the private sector in supporting sustainable development in the emirate, the Ajman Department of Finance held a consultative meeting with PwC Middle East, a global professional consulting services firm. This meeting aimed to identify opportunities to improve financial efficiency within the emirate by implementing best practices in government finance.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman Finance; Wael Abu Zaki, Partner and Regional Director responsible for government reporting at PwC Middle East; Osama Al Tamimi, Senior Manager at PwC Middle East; and several directors from Ajman Finance.

During the meeting, several topics were discussed, including insights into innovative financial practices in the region, recent updates on international accounting standards in the government sector, and initial suggestions for improving the financial policy of Ajman. These discussions reflected the department’s commitment to boosting the efficiency and effectiveness of government financial systems, in line with the emirate’s vision.

Al Ali emphasised Ajman Finance’s commitment to utilising the expertise of private sector partners to improve the performance of the government’s financial sector towards strengthening an innovative government financial system that would enhance the quality of life in Ajman, realise its vision, and enhance its competitiveness.

He added: “At Ajman Finance, our dedication to excellence goes beyond mere compliance — we believe in fostering continuous development within the various regulatory facets of the emirate’s financial landscape. This pursuit, essential for stimulating competitiveness and growth in the emirate, is guided by our adherence to the highest international standards and ongoing refinement of our financial policies. Through collaboration with field experts, we ensure that our strategies are in harmony with the visions of both the emirate and the UAE, in line with our core objectives and enduring commitment to enhancing the well-being of our community.”

Ajman Finance is steadfast in attaining various strategic objectives, including ensuring the sustainability of government financial resources, enhancing financial planning effectiveness, skillfully managing the general budget, optimising the efficiency and effectiveness of government financial systems, and developing and disseminating financial policies and knowledge. Together, these efforts contribute to satisfying the needs of all involved stakeholders.