Ajman: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance understanding of tax laws and regulations in the United Arab Emirates, the Department of Finance in Ajman hosted two workshops over two days for government entities in the emirate, focusing on Value Added Tax (VAT) and Corporate Tax.

His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director of the Department of Finance in Ajman, noted that organising these workshops is part of the department's comprehensive training plan to disseminate knowledge to all government entities in the emirate. He emphasised the department's commitment to supporting the Federal Tax Authority's efforts to raise awareness among relevant government employees about the mechanisms for implementing the tax system within its established frameworks.

He underscored the importance of such workshops in fostering a tax culture, introducing its principles, advantages, and objectives, and ensuring the smooth implementation of its procedures.

Al Ali affirmed the role played by Department of Finance in Ajman’s continued commitment to collaborating with its government partners and providing all necessary support to achieve the highest levels of efficiency in government work. He also mentioned that the department will continue supporting sustainable development in the emirate and enhance its competitiveness.

The first workshop aims to introduce VAT, its importance and value, related supplies, and how to calculate it. It also aims to provide an explanation of reverse calculation, tax invoices, recoverable and non-recoverable input tax, and how to settle output tax, among other related procedures and information.

The second workshop addresses Corporate Tax, its calculation methods, registration processes, deadlines and contents of the tax return, and conditions for deregistration. The workshop also offers a comprehensive overview of the tax treatment of individuals in free zones and how it is calculated.