The Ajman Conciliation and Arbitration Center Committee of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) held its periodic meeting to discuss the work plan and opportunities for developing services and adopting best practices and standards followed globally, in support of providing an attractive and safe economic and investment environment that keeps pace with the aspirations of business owners and investors.

The meeting was held at the Ajman Chamber's headquarters and chaired by H.E. Mohammed Rashid bin Jabr Al Suwaidi, Vice-Chairman of the Ajman Conciliation and Arbitration Center Committee, in the presence of the Committee members, including Sultan Rashid Al Matroushi, Dr. Amjad Al Juhani, and Zayed Saeed Al Shamsi. The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Khalifa Al Muwaiji, Secretary General of the Committee.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the committee's work plan and ways to develop it in the next stage, and the need to intensify cooperation and communication with local and international conciliation and arbitration centers. They also discussed the importance of intensifying the Center's seminars and events with a view to developing legal awareness among business owners and promoting the culture of alternative judiciary in commercial cases.

For his part, Ahmed Khalifa Al Muwaiji stated that the Center seeks to develop its operations with the aim of providing an appropriate environment for the settlement of commercial disputes in alternative, fast, and impartial ways preserving the rights of all parties. He also praised the efforts of the Center to attract elite experts and accredited arbitrators, in addition to the Center's role in enhancing the expertise and capabilities of its arbitrators, especially in light of the accelerating changes witnessed by the economic and investment sector in general.

He explained that the Center aims to provide flexible and impartial mechanisms for resolving and settling disputes easily and at the lowest costs and to establish partnerships with local and international bodies and institutions to prepare a group of arbitrators in the field of international arbitration and to spread the culture of arbitration between legalists and businessmen through seminars, courses, and specialized training programs.