H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber, received H.E. Sekou Cherifke Camara, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guinea to the UAE, to discuss prospects for economic cooperation, trade development, and investment opportunities for both sides. The focus was on sectors such as "infrastructure and services, agriculture, education, health, tourism, construction, and real estate."

Attending the meeting at the Ajman Chamber headquarters were Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector, Aisha Al Nuaimi, Acting Director of the Investment and Business Promotion Department, and Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Head of the Investment Attraction Section. From the Guinean Embassy, Kadiatou Diari, Economic Affairs Advisor, and Mukhtar Silla, Second Secretary for Commercial Affairs, were present.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Suwaidi welcomed the attendees and commended the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Republic of Guinea. He emphasized the Ajman Chamber's keenness to enhance cooperation in various economic fields to serve the mutual interests of both sides. Al Suwaidi further provided an overview of the most prominent investment opportunities in Ajman and promising sectors such as "education, health, tourism, industry, construction, and real estate," and affirmed the Government of Ajman's commitment to providing quality services and a developed infrastructure to facilitate doing business and attracting investments.

The meeting recommended holding specialized forums and meetings attended by business owners and investors from both countries to strengthen cooperation, exchange expertise, and explore partnership opportunities in sectors of mutual interest.

The Ajman Chamber provided an explanation of the annual exhibitions agenda in the emirate and invited the Guinean side to participate, particularly in the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX) and the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition.

For his part, Camara presented a number of direct investment opportunities in the Republic of Guinea in the construction, infrastructure, and services sectors, providing an overview of one of the country's mega-projects. He affirmed his country's keenness to enhance cooperation with Emirati investors and provide an attractive investment environment that supports long-term partnerships, and Guinea's interest in benefiting from the UAE's leading expertise in implementing major projects and achieving sustainable development.

Camara also expressed his keenness to attend the AETEX, praising the reputation and quality of higher education in the emirate of Ajman and the opportunities available for international students. He expressed his interest in facilitating the sending of students from the Republic of Guinea to study at universities and educational institutions in Ajman, which contributes to enhancing cultural and knowledge exchange between the two countries. He further emphasized the importance of cooperation in the field of higher education as one of the main pillars to support development and enhance mutual cooperation.