In line with enhancing the efforts of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) in developing a network of renewed global economic relations that support opportunities for expansion, business development, and promotion of the emirate as an ideal destination for investment, the Ajman Chamber participated in the activities of the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center, within the Ajman Platform and in cooperation with the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman (ATDD).

Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Trade Development and International Relations Sector at the Ajman Chamber, confirmed that the Ajman Chamber aims, through its participation, to promote the tourism sector in Ajman in general and highlight the emirate's efforts to increase and diversify sustainable development projects in the tourism sector in line with the UAE's goals for the Year of Sustainability and preparation for hosting the World Climate Conference "COP 28".

He explained that the tourism sector in Ajman, in the light of the support of the wise leadership and the follow-up of the concerned authorities, is enjoying remarkable growth that enhances its contribution to the emirate's gross product, which was reflected in the growth of the membership of establishments operating in the tourism sector, so that the growth rate of the number of tourism establishments in Ajman increased to about 26% during 2022 compared to 2021, in addition to the steady increase in the number of tourists who are guests of hotels and hotel apartments in the emirate.

For her part, Jamila Kajoor Alnuaimi, Director of the Promotion and International Relations Department, confirmed the keenness of the Ajman Chamber to diversify the agenda of its participation in specialized international exhibitions with a view to promoting qualitative investment opportunities in Ajman in various sectors, discussing opportunities to consolidate international relations and partnerships, exchanging experiences, and learning about best practices in the fields of investment, business development, and trade.

She stated that the Ajman Chamber pavilion, throughout the exhibition activities, was keen to provide visitors with opportunities in the tourism investment and the hospitality sector, and the elements and advantages provided by Ajman to increase the contribution of the tourism sector to the Ajman economy in particular, and the advantages and investment opportunities in all sectors in general.

