A delegation from the Ajman Chamber and the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) participated in the activities of the Second Gulf-Azerbaijani Economic Forum, which was held in the Azerbaijani capital - Baku, organized by the General Secretariat of the Federation of Chambers of the Gulf Cooperation Council and in cooperation with the Investment and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Ministry of Economy.

The Forum was attended by Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Board member of the Ajman Chamber and Chairwoman of the AJBWC, and Mona Saqr Al-Matrooshi, Board member of the AJBWC.

The Forum is designed to develop Gulf trade relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan and monitor joint investment opportunities in the fields of energy, agriculture, and food security, in addition to discussing opportunities for growth in the volume of inter-trade.

The Forum's activities included several specialized panel discussions, with the first session addressing "Cooperation on Renewable Energy Sources", the second session titled "Challenges and Opportunities in Transport and Logistics between Azerbaijan and the Persian Gulf Countries", and the third session titled "Strategic Partnerships in Agriculture, Food Security, and Food Industries". The Forum also witnessed a number of bilateral meetings between the participating delegations.

The Ajman Chamber delegation made some field visits, including a visit to the Alat Free Economic Zone in Baku and the Pirallahi Industrial Park to learn about the latest projects and investment opportunities that support the development of economic and investment cooperation.

The delegation of the Ajman Chamber and AJBWC also visited H.E. Mohammed Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, and H.E. Khalid Al Tunaiji, Deputy Ambassador. Dr. Amna Khalifa praised the efforts and support of the UAE Embassy in Azerbaijan and the creation of a supportive climate to enhance the participation of the Ajman Chamber in the activities of the Second Gulf-Azerbaijani Economic Forum and achieve the desired goals of participation. During the meeting, shields and souvenirs were exchanged.

The delegation also met with H.E. Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA), and the two sides discussed ways of cooperation between the Ajman Chamber and the AJBWC with the KOBİA. The attendees recommended the necessity of organizing a visit to Ajman and holding a joint forum with the attendance of business owners and stakeholders from both sides in the food security.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali and Mona Saqr Al Matrooshi met with H.E. Sakina Babayeva, Chair of the Azerbaijan Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association (AWEDA), to discuss and enhance opportunities for joint cooperation in the field of women's entrepreneurship and exchange experiences and best initiatives and practices that support the empowerment of women and business owners.