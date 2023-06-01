The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) participated in the activities of The second edition of the "Make it in the Emirates Forum'', under the theme "Investment.. Sustainability.. Growth", organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADNOC. The Ajman Chamber's delegation included Nasser Al Dhafri, Executive Director of the Member Support and Innovation Sector, and Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Relations and Members Support Department.

Through its participation, the Ajman Chamber aims to develop a renewed global economic relations network that supports expansion opportunities, business development, and promotion of Ajman as an ideal destination for investment, as well as learning about best practices supporting the provision of proactive services for the development of the industrial sector.

On the sidelines of the participation, the Ajman Chamber's delegation visited the exhibition accompanying the Forum and got acquainted with the national industrial facilities and the government agencies participating in the event.

Nasser Al Dhafri stressed that the "Make it in the Emirates Forum'' is of particular importance this year due to its coincidence with the Year of Sustainability in the UAE and the preparation for hosting the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in addition to the Forum’s role in providing a global interactive platform to introduce the successive developments of the UAE industrial sector and highlight the facilities, incentives, and industrial investment opportunities in the country.

He stated that the Ajman Chamber is keen to upgrade the industrial sector, provide a climate supportive of its sustainability, and enhance the attractiveness of industrial investments, since the industrial sector contributed about 19.5% of the GDP of the emirate, and Ajman also included more than 1,300 factories in 2022.

For his part, Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi stated that the Ajman Chamber is keen to participate in major industrial events and learn about best practices. Moreover, the Ajman Chamber constantly seeks to enhance the participation of its members in exhibitions and industrial events inside and outside the UAE, with the aim of developing this vital sector.

He praised the importance and role of the "Make in the Emirates Forum" in promoting cooperation and investment partnerships between industrial establishments from inside and outside the UAE, in order to achieve the UAE's plans to transform the country into an attractive and sustainable global innovative industrial center.