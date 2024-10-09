The Ajman Chamber is participating in the Azerbaijan Halal Business and Tourism Forum (AZHAB Forum) in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. This participation aims to promote investment opportunities in the Emirate of Ajman and to strengthen its network of international trade relations.

H.E. Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Salmeen Al Aryani, a member of the Board of Directors, represents the Ajman Chamber at the Halal Conference and Exhibition, which will take place over two days with participation from 20 countries. This event is organized by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the State Tourism Agency, with support from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the International Association of Islamic Business (IAIB), and various other relevant institutions.

The conference comprised a series of specialized sessions covering "food and beverages, tourism, financial transactions, developments in the halal sector, investment opportunities in halal products and services, and other related areas." A diverse group of officials from government agencies, representatives from participating countries, experts, and entrepreneurs specializing in halal products and services engaged in the dialogue sessions.

Al Aryani emphasized the significance of the Halal Conference and Exhibition as a global platform for enhancing trade and investment partnerships among participating countries. He noted that it serves as an opportunity to discuss the current state and future of the halal sector and its impact on the development of the global economy.

He elaborated that the event underscores the steady expansion of the halal products and services market worldwide. Statistics indicate that the global halal market is projected to grow to approximately $3 trillion this year, with expectations to reach $5 trillion by 2030. He added that "the halal economy offers promising investment opportunities, as it is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, encompassing diverse fields such as food and beverages, tourism, finance, and more."

He further stated that the Ajman Chamber's participation in the Halal Conference reflects its commitment to supporting economic development in the emirate of Ajman, enhancing competitiveness, and attracting investment. The Ajman Chamber focused during its participation on holding a series of bilateral meetings with the delegations and participating companies to discuss opportunities for cooperation, exchange visits, and organize specialized forums in the future.