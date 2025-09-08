In the presence of H.E. Abdullah bin Touk, Minister of Economy and Tourism, and H.E. Dr. Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber, announced the "Export in One Step" initiative. The announcement took place during the second Zero Bureaucracy Forum in Dubai, with H.E. Mohammed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the United Arab Emirates Government, and officials from federal and local entities also in attendance.

The "Export in One Step" initiative is being implemented by Ajman Chamber in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, and through integrated partnerships with federal and local entities, along with a unified digital platform. The initiative aims to simplify export procedures and provide exceptional services that reduce the number of steps and accelerate completion times.

"At Ajman Chamber, we believe that bureaucracy zeroing is a necessity and a goal we strive to achieve," stated H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji. "We work with our partners from federal and local government entities to provide innovative services and initiatives that save time and effort. This aligns with Ajman's Vision 2030, which is consistent with the principles of 'We the UAE 2031'."

During the announcement, Ajman Chamber presented the initiative's expected outcomes, which are anticipated to create a qualitative leap in facilitating export procedures. The first phase of the initiative involves 10 partners from federal and local government entities to streamline the customer journey by: allowing applicants to submit requests for 10 services on a single platform, reducing the number of procedural steps from 38 to 19, decreasing required documents from 27 to 8, accelerating the completion of many services from 5 business days to just two, and enabling some services to be completed instantly, depending on the service type.

Al Muwaiji commended the objectives and outcomes of the national "Zero Government Bureaucracy" program, highlighting its role in demonstrating the UAE's proactive approach to achieving a qualitative shift in government services, reflecting the wise leadership's vision to establish a leading governmental model regionally and globally. He affirmed that Ajman government is committed to meeting the UAE’s bureaucracy zeroing targets through the "Next Generation Services" challenge, which aims to develop government services within Ajman.

"The 'Export in One Step' initiative will contribute directly to achieving the objectives of the 'Operation 300bn' and raising the industrial sector's contribution to the national GDP," Al Muwaiji added. "The initiative also helps to better leverage comprehensive economic partnership agreements between the UAE and other countries."

The Chairman of the Ajman Chamber emphasized the importance of unified efforts and continuous development to boost UAE exports by simplifying procedures and developing digital services. This will help enhance the competitive capabilities of private sector companies in regional and global markets, especially given that the industrial sector has high production capacities and world-class quality standards.