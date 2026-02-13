Fujairah, United Arab Emirates: Ajman Bank announced the inauguration of its new branch in the Emirate of Fujairah, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to remaining close to its customers and responding to their evolving needs through accessible, community-focused banking services.

The Fujairah branch reflects Ajman Bank’s measured approach to growth - purposeful, customer-centric, and grounded in delivering value where communities live and work. Through a combination of in-branch expertise and digital capability, the Bank continues to offer Sharia-compliant solutions tailored to individuals, businesses, and enterprises across the UAE.

Mohammed Merdas, Head of distributions of Ajman Bank, said: "Expanding our presence in Fujairah reflects our commitment to staying close to our customers and responding thoughtfully to their evolving needs. Our focus remains on offering accessible, relevant banking solutions that simplify everyday interactions while maintaining the quality, trust, and service standards our customers expect".

Designed around a modern service model, the Fujairah branch offers efficient service journeys supported by digital tools that enhance convenience, transparency, and ease of access. This approach aligns with Ajman Bank’s broader focus on simplifying banking experiences while maintaining strong governance, security, and operational discipline.

Esmaeil Abdulla Al Raeesi, Branch Manager of Ajman Bank’s Fujairah branch, said: "The opening of the Fujairah branch reflects Ajman Bank’s commitment to being present where it matters most - within the communities we serve. Our focus is on creating a banking environment that feels accessible, trusted, and responsive, while supporting the everyday financial needs of individuals and businesses in Fujairah".

The inauguration builds on Ajman Bank’s continued investment across both physical and digital channels. Alongside expanding its branch network, the Bank has advanced its digital service model, including the launch of a fully digital service outlet and enhanced digital platforms, enabling seamless engagement across channels.

With the opening of the Fujairah branch, Ajman Bank’s branch network now stands at 11 branches across the UAE, underscoring the Bank’s ongoing commitment to expanding access in line with customer demand and supporting communities through a balanced mix of physical presence and digital innovation.

About Ajman Bank

Established in 2007, Ajman Bank PJSC is the first Islamic bank incorporated in the Emirate of Ajman. Headquartered in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, the bank officially commenced operations in 2009 and is listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Ajman Bank is a key pillar in the emirate’s economic development strategy and is strongly supported by the Government of Ajman

Ajman Bank offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant banking, financing, and investment services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. Its operations span across Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Treasury segments.