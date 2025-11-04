AIQ to deploy the Reservoir Performance Advisor (RPA) module from its AR360 Intelligent Reservoir Management solution for the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities in Indonesia (SKK Migas)

The companies will further collaborate to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge AI and digital technologies, advancing innovation and resilience across Indonesia’s energy sector

Agreement builds on AIQ’s expanding international footprint, following partnership announcements in Kazakhstan and Colombia

Abu Dhabi, UAE and Jakarta, Indonesia: AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer focused on transforming the energy sector, and the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities of the Republic of Indonesia (SKK Migas), have entered a strategic agreement to implement AIQ’s Reservoir Performance Advisor (RPA) module from its Advanced Reservoir 360 (AR360) platform across upstream operations in Indonesia.

AR360 is a predictive, automated assessment tool providing a 75% efficiency gain in user productivity in performing comprehensive reservoir model reviews. The application democratizes access to all reservoir model data to asset team members, with information made accessible via a dashboard in the cloud. Access to the RPA module enables users to unlock powerful machine learning and automation capabilities directly within their existing workflows.

The agreement further lays the foundation for joint initiatives in AI, asset digitalization, and autonomous operations, unlocking new pathways for innovation and resilience in Indonesia’s upstream energy sector.

Dennis Jol, CEO of AIQ stated, “Indonesia's upstream sector faces unique challenges with mature fields requiring sophisticated reservoir management. This agreement directly addresses SKK Migas' need to optimize production from existing assets while reducing operational costs, demonstrating how targeted AI applications can extend field life and improve recovery rates. This is a major milestone in AIQ's international growth strategy, and we are proud to bring our UAE-developed innovations to Indonesia, advancing digital transformation across the upstream sector.”

Dr. Djoko Siswanto, Head of SKK Migas, commented: “Our collaboration with AIQ reflects SKK Migas’ commitment to driving innovation and building a smarter, more resilient upstream sector. By leveraging advanced AI capabilities through strategic partnerships, we aim to enhance national energy security, boost operational performance, and position Indonesia as a regional leader in digital transformation.”

This partnership builds on AIQ’s growing international presence, following agreements with national energy players in Kazakhstan and Colombia, where AIQ’s solutions are being applied to streamline operations, add value, and accelerate digitalization.

As AIQ continues to expand its footprint beyond the UAE, it is apparent that a growing global demand for practical, AI-native solutions that deliver measurable outcomes exists. AIQ is well-placed to deliver tailored, industrial AI solutions that are agnostic in nature, and highly impactful in operation.

AIQ specializes in artificial intelligence solutions tailored for the energy sector, with a mission to accelerate digital transformation across the oil, gas, and broader energy value chain. AIQ has launched the world’s first Agentic AI solution for energy, ENERGYai, which is initially being deployed across ADNOC’s Upstream operations. The company has also developed and deployed a suite of AI tools that are driving efficiency and unlocking value for customers in the energy sector. To find out more, visit: aiqintelligence.ae/

