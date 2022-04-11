Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG), the leading government platform for developing human capital in Abu Dhabi, part of the Department of Government Support, recently welcomed an administrative delegation from the Bahrain Institute of Public Administration (BIPA). The purpose of the visit was to explore collaboration opportunities for learning and development programs and exchange expertise, as well as to prepare for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation agreements in the future.

The delegation was headed by His Excellency Dr.Raed Mohammed Bin Shams, Director General of BIPA, Najem Salmeen, Training Development Manager at BIPA, and Faisal Isa Al Khayyat, Chief of the Continuous Learning Development Department at BIPA.

The delegation was received by Her Excellency Sumaya AbdulAziz Al Hosani, Dean of the ADSG, and the ADSG Partnerships Department team.

The delegation were given a tour of the ADSG premises, where they witnessed the School’s modern facilities and equipment, which exceed the highest international standards and aim to provide an exceptional learning experience for those who enrol in the school.

Afterwards, the ADSG Partnerships team and BIPA team gave presentations on the focusing on their key messages, vision, services, and educational programs. The two parties also discussed communication methods and future collaboration prospects, in order to achieve mutual goals through the exchange of visits and expertise, as well as continuous coordination.

Her Excellency Sumaya AbdulAziz Al Hosani, Dean of the ADSG, said: “The Abu Dhabi School of Government is thrilled to have welcomed the Bahrain Institute of Public Administration for their visit today. It is a reflection of our combined efforts to strengthen cooperation prospects, exchange expertise, and improve bilateral relations in terms of the training programs provided by the ADSG and BIPA.”

Al Hosani added: “The ADSG is committed to bolstering its strategic partnerships with prestigious academic and training establishments in the region, which aligns with its goals to provide a world-class learning experience for Abu Dhabi government employees. This aims to enhance their skills and expertise so that they can contribute to Abu Dhabi government’s march towards continued excellence. We commend BIPA’s efforts to support our contributions to elevating human resources in the Abu Dhabi Government and we look forward to continuing our partnership into the future.”

His Excellency Dr. Raed Mohammed Bin Shams, Director General of BIPA, said: “BIPA stresses the importance of coordinating joint governmental efforts and visions for elevating human resources, by exchanging the best practices, expertise, and administrative experiences. As well as drafting futurist strategies that allow leadership to keep up with changes and developments and address present and future challenges. The governments today seek to make innovation and creativity an essential feature of administrative work, resulting in projects, initiatives, and services that meet the aspirations of citizens in the GCC.”

Her Excellency Sumaya AbdulAziz Al Hosani presented the delegation with the ADSG honorary shield in appreciation of their visit.

About the Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG):

ADSG was established in 2018 and is the government entity responsible for overseeing and planning the learning and development of all Abu Dhabi government employees. Its remit is to develop the most effective government workforce for the emirate through the provision of high-quality training and development activities, based on international best practice, while considering the priorities and requirements of Abu Dhabi.

To achieve its mandate of offering a world-class comprehensive learning experience to UAE government employees, ADSG is forging partnerships with the best local and international academic institutions, as well as online educational platforms from around the world.

For more information about Abu Dhabi School of Government, visit www.adsg.gov.abudhabi

