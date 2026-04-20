Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, revealed that the value of counterfeit and non-compliant goods seized last year (2025) during inspection visits and campaigns to protect trademarks exceeded AED 1.8 million. Meanwhile, the estimated value of goods related to consumer complaints resolved during 2025 reached approximately AED 28 million.

The intensification of efforts to protect consumers and trademarks reflects ADRA’s commitment to ensure compliance with the laws and regulations governing the business sector, contributing to enhancing the investment environment in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Last year, ADRA conducted 465 inspection campaigns targeting commercial establishments and retail outlets across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, an increase of 16.2% compared to 400 campaigns in 2024. ADRA carried out 16,748 inspection visits in 2025, compared to 6,665 visits in 2024, and issued 104 violations and 294 warnings against non-compliant establishments.

The total number of consumer complaints reached 31,759, of which ADRA successfully resolved 83.5% amicably. It also issued 653 violations and 459 warnings against establishments which breached consumer protection laws and regulations. ADRA continues to conduct regular field visits to economic establishments and retail outlets across various regions of the emirate to ensure compliance with laws and circulars regulating commercial activity.

Furthermore, ADRA continues to raise awareness of consumer rights and promote knowledge of relevant laws, regulations, and systems among economic establishments. In this regard, is has organised 15 awareness workshops on trademark protection and 51 meetings with strategic partners. It also conducted 14 workshops on consumer rights and issued 25 awareness bulletins targeting investors and consumers.

His Excellency Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said: “We continue our efforts to provide the best possible environment for delivering services and goods in line with the highest standards of safety and quality. We believe that protecting consumers and trademarks is a fundamental pillar of conducting business in a manner that meets the requirements of all stakeholders. In recognition of the importance of consumer rights, we have developed an integrated strategy and operational model to enhance consumer protection, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for businesses and investors.”

H.E. added: “Field visits, inspection campaigns, and the handling of consumer complaints play a vital role in identifying counterfeit and non-compliant goods, safeguarding trademark rights, and promoting fair competition, in addition to protecting consumers from unsafe products that may threaten health and safety. We remain committed to raising consumer awareness to empower them to understand their rights and contribute to ensuring compliance with the laws and regulations governing the business sector.”

About Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA)

The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, plays a central role in supporting the emirate’s business ecosystem. As the unified business registry for Abu Dhabi, ADRA streamlines business setup and regulatory compliance, acting as the single point for business registration and reporting in the Emirate’s mainland and free zones.

ADRA ensures access to an efficient, transparent, and supportive platform for setting up, maintaining, and expanding operations, while adhering to local and international compliance standards during the registration process and throughout operational lifecycle of companies, boosting investor confidence.

ADRA is dedicated to fostering business growth and economic diversification by offering simplified licensing procedures, expert guidance, consumer & commercial protection, and a robust regulatory environment.

By working closely with key government and private sector stakeholders, ADRA ensures a high level of synergy between government entities and the private sector, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and competitive markets for business and investment.

For more information,

please visit www.adra.gov.ae

for media enquiries, please contact

media@adra.gov.ae