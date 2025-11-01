Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, has launched an initiative to update economic licenses that have been expired for three years or more. The initiative makes it easier for investors to update status of their expired licences, avoid penalties, and continue operating in Abu Dhabi’s dynamic and fast-growing economy.

This initiative reflects ADRA’s market research and consultations with investors and stakeholders to understand why licences lapse and how to reduce negative consequences for businesses. It also supports ADRA’s commitment to maintaining accurate, transparent business data that strengthens Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness and investment climate.

Under Abu Dhabi regulations, licences that remain unrenewed are moved to an expired registry. Once a licence has been expired for three or more years, it becomes subject to revocation. ADRA encouraged investors to benefit from this grace period to help renew or update their expired licences.

The first phase of this initiative targets licences that expired prior to 2010. Eligible holders can renew or update status of their expired licences throughout November 2025 with full exemption from late renewal penalties.

A timeline for licences expired after 2010 will be announced later.

His Excellency Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Director General of ADRA, said: “We are committed to maintaining open dialogue with the business community across multiple channels to better understand their challenges and identify practical solutions that align with existing regulations. Constructive engagement is central to the development and regulation of the business sector. This initiative supports the ease of doing business by allowing investors to regularise expired licences, while also streamlining processes that enable them to seize the promising opportunities within Abu Dhabi’s dynamic economy.”

H.E. added: “By extending eligibility to licences that expired before 2010, we are reinforcing our commitment to ensuring all businesses have equitable access to support initiatives. I strongly encourage eligible licence holders to take action within the announced timelines to resolve any outstanding regulatory issues.”

“The continued growth in newly issued economic licences highlights Abu Dhabi’s strong appeal to investors. Active licences rose by 19% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Our focus remains on delivering effective, business-friendly solutions that simplify licensing from set up to every stage of the operational lifecycle. By aligning with international standards and adopting advanced digital solutions, we are fostering business sector’s growth- a key driver of socio-economic development, while enhancing Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness,” H.E. Al Mansoori said.

The launch of this initiative supports ADRA’s ongoing efforts to maintaining accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date business data, while improving access to it for informed decision-making. It reinforces ADRA’s role as the central authority for business registration, business registry, and regulatory oversight to ensure compliance of economic entities across the Emirate’s mainland and its economic non-financial free zones, with UAE Federal Government laws and regulations.

For more information about the initiative to renew/update the status of expired economic licences, please click Here

