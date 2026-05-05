Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, and the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, joined forces to empower entrepreneurs, support the industrial sector, and advance the UAE’s transition toward a more diversified and sustainable economy.

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the “Make it in the Emirates” Forum to empower entrepreneurs, facilitate business set up and growth, and ensure readiness to enter priority economic sectors, including the industrial sector, leveraging the momentum created by the forum as a national platform connecting projects with investment opportunities and value chains.

The MoU focuses on simplifying regulatory procedures, raising awareness of licensing requirements, and connecting entrepreneurs with high-potential opportunities in Abu Dhabi, to support the growth of startups and SMEs and enhance private sector competitiveness in line with the emirate’s objectives to building knowledge economy driven by innovation and advanced industry.

His Excellency Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of ADDED and H.E. Masood Al Masood, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, witnessed the MoU signing by His Excellency Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, and Mansoor Abduljabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate to develop and execute joint programmes and initiatives, organising awareness sessions and specialised workshops, and develop follow-up mechanisms to ensure tangible and sustainable impact in supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem. The cooperation will also include exchanging reports and knowledge on challenges and opportunities to support the development of data-driven solutions and policies.

H.E. Mohammed Muneef Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said: “Abu Dhabi has cemented its position as a global hub for entrepreneurship, with supportive ecosystem and flexible regulatory frameworks enhancing the confidence. The steady increase in economic licences, particularly Tajer Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Trader), Freelancer, and Mobdea, underscores the importance of the initiatives we have launched to meet entrepreneurs’ needs and facilitate ease of doig businesses.”

In 2025, new Mobdea licences, designated for Emirati women to turn their creative passions into commercial endeavours, rose by 32%, Freelancer licences issued during the past year increased by 70%. New Tajer Abu Dhabi licenses also rose by 24%. The Tajer Abu Dhabi licence enables entrepreneurs to start their businesses in more than 1,200 economic activities without needing a physical premises for the first three years.

H.E. Al Mansoori added: “This collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council reflects our commitment to fostering a flexible and growth-oriented business environment and enabling entrepreneurs to benefit from opportunities, particularly activities targeted by the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ Forum. We believe that streamlining procedures and connecting projects with opportunities are fundamental for supporting industrial growth and enhancing the national economy’s competitiveness.”

Mansoor Abduljabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, said: “The signing of this MoU during ‘Make it in the Emirates’ underscores the importance of linking entrepreneurs with the industrial sector and its related opportunities. Through this partnership, we seek to enable entrepreneurs to move from the idea stage to execution and connect them with value chains, thereby enhancing the growth of their businesses and supporting Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification objectives.”

This partnership reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to fostering an attractive economic environment and empowering entrepreneurs to play an active role in the economic diversification and development.

Through its affiliated business councils, Abu Dhabi Chamber continues to play a pivotal role in empowering various segments of the business community and enhancing strategic partnerships with public and private sector entities, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for business and investment while enhancing the readiness of its economy for future opportunities.