The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has launched a digital notary services platform for conducting notary transactions and attestations using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, by providing approved templates and forms of powers of attorney, declarations, and contracts according to carefully studied and defined standards by notary publics, enabling the issuance of instantly approved transactions without human intervention, in both Arabic and English languages.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Said Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, confirmed that the digital transformation in the judicial system is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to continue improving various sectors and benefiting from modern technologies to provide quality services according to the highest international standards, enhancing the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Counselor Al Abri further explained that the launch of the platform represents a qualitative leap in utilizing AI to complete notary transactions and authentications at all stages, facilitating the application for the service through available electronic channels and reducing the time required to complete power of attorney transactions, declarations, and contracts, enriching the experience of users with interactive and innovative services from the Judicial Department.

In detail, the features of the digital platform include improving the process of completing notary transactions and authentications by shortening unnecessary steps and reducing the required inputs by utilizing user data from the government data interchange after registration with the UAE Pass, especially for transactions related to lands owned in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, licensed vehicles, commercial licenses issued by the Emirate, registered cases, and powers of attorney issued by the Judicial Department.

Moreover, the platform, supported by (AI), relies on the latest technologies to simplify procedures by replacing manual signatures for transactions with digital authentication through the UAE Pass and the Government Data Interchange Platform to extract the required documents for the transaction, utilizing visual communication technologies for transactions requiring visit to the notary public office, providing approved templates and forms according to specified standards, eliminating the need for human review of those templates, and then issuing and sending the approved transaction electronically.