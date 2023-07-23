The forensic laboratories at the Center for Criminal and Electronic Sciences of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department have completed the required procedures for receiving international accreditation in forensic tests, noting that the electronic labs received first the international accreditation in the field of electronic evidence testing. It’s also worth mentioning that the chemical lab has renewed its accreditation certificate for the second term (cycle of 4 years) after being accredited in 2019, in the field of testing toxins, narcotic substances and seized items.

His Excellency Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, the Undersecretary of ADJD, confirmed that receiving the international accreditation by all forensic labs of ADJD reflects the success achieved in developing the judicial system, following the directives of our wise leadership headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (may God protect him), and in light of the continuous supervision by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to accelerate modernization and keeping abreast of developments, while guaranteeing the efficiency of justice and promoting the role of judiciary in enhancing the competitiveness and leadership of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Youssef Al-Abri stated that receiving an international certificate from the renowned American National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is a significant achievement by our forensic laboratories, noting that the majority of specialized laboratories are competing to get accredited by the board. This success qualifies the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to gain leadership and preference at the international level and to have its technical reports globally recognized.

On his part, Saeed Al-Amoudi, Director of the Center for Forensic and Electronic Sciences, signified the importance of international accreditation in forensic testing, which proves the inclusiveness of the services provided and the adoption of the best international standards in conducting tests, whether in the chemical lab which is equipped with the latest technologies and testing devices to conduct specialized examinations according to technical protocols approved by the global scientific community, or in the electronic lab which examines electronic evidence by the use of advanced technical means that guarantee the accuracy of results.

He also acclaimed the role of the work teams at the Center for Forensic and Electronic Sciences, and their efforts in performing their duties according to the internationally required specifications, and in applying the additional standards prescribed by the American National Accreditation Board (ANAB), as demonstrated by the evaluation of work performance in the laboratories and by their commitment to all conditions and standards specified for receiving international accreditation in field of forensic testing.