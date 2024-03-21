The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) discussed ways to develop cooperation and strategic partnership with the Endowments and Minors' Funds Management Authority (Awqaf), in line with the efforts made to improve the quality of government services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, drawing on modern technologies and digital solutions to complete electronic connectivity for easy exchange of information and timely completion of transactions.

These discussions took place during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and attended by His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, His Excellency Abdul Hamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Authority, and Fahad Abdul Qadir Al Qasim, Acting Director General of the Authority.

The meeting examined the prospects for cooperation and coordination between the two parties with a view to developing judicial procedures that would help complete the transactions related to Awqaf and management of minors' funds, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen partnerships with the various entities involved in order to guarantee the desired integration that ensures the complete modernisation of the services system and its role in cementing the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting also discussed issues relating to the judicial and legal services provided by the Judicial Department to carry out various transactions relating to waqf-related wills, procedures for the determination of heirs, estates of individuals who pass away without leaving any heirs, as well as confiscated funds. There was also a review of the mechanisms for electronic link-up and the modernisation of procedural processes to ensure quick and easy access to electronic services that can be carried out remotely in simple steps.