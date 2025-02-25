Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), is inviting businesses owned by Emirati citizens and registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to participate in the public tender and submit proposals for the design, build, maintenance and operation of commercial market in two locations in Abu Dhabi: Al Shamkhah and Al Khatm.

These commercial markets will contribute to the local economy by offering surrounding communities high-quality retail spaces and services. The project is part of DMT's initiative to enhance commercial infrastructure and meet the increasing demand for such facilities in these key areas.

Businesses interested in submitting proposals may access the Request for Proposals (RFP) and submission guidelines via the 'Investment Map' on the ADIO website. Bidders can download the RFP document by visiting the following link: https://finder.adio.gov.ae/find/domestic/map.

Interested bidders are encouraged to participate in the tender, which opens on 25th February 2025 and closes on 15th April 2025 at 5:00 PM (UAE time).

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

For more information, please contact: ADIO@edelman.com