Camps will be held in collaboration with industry-leading partners, such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, MBZUAI, and 42 Abu Dhabi.

Program to offer in-depth learning experiences across Arts, Sports, STEM, Culinary, Environmental Stewardship, and Arabic literacy.

Parents can view available camps and register their children on ADEK’s Rayah App.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced its School Break Camps Program – an initiative that brings together leading organizations to deliver diverse and enriching camps during school breaks, ensuring students have stimulating, impactful, and enjoyable experiences.

Building on the popularity the summer camps received earlier this year, ADEK aims to ensure a growing, steady pipeline of camps for every school break, reinforcing its commitment to fostering students’ holistic development and preparing them for future success.

Starting 16 December, the program will offer camps across Arts, Sports, Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM), Arabic Literacy, Culinary Arts, and Environmental Education, designed to encourage continuous learning beyond the classroom.

In collaboration with industry-leading partners like the Louvre Abu Dhabi, students can unlock their creativity through the Art Lab Camp, where they’ll produce artwork inspired by the Suhail Star and Khaleeji mythology, and the Space Camp, where students will engage in a series of scientific creative experiences, aimed at fostering teamwork and creative expression.

On the sports front, specialized two-day training camps in Football, Basketball, and Swimming will be offered by Manchester City, Sport 360, and Storm Academy. Top-performers will be invited to ADEK’s talent identification program, training with elite coaches from Manchester City, Jr. NBA, and Olympian athlete Sarra Lajnef.

For young chefs, the Culinary School Camp by ICCA offers a multisensory experience where participants will learn the fundamentals of cooking, pastry, and food photography, helping them develop their mathematical, chemistry, and visual skills.

For students passionate about the Arabic language, the program will also offer Arabic Reading Camp by Almubarakah Foundation, aimed at instilling a love for reading and strengthening Arabic literacy through interactive, engaging activities. Younger students can engage in Arabic culture through the Beit Arabi Winter Discovery Camp, a two-week program covering Arabic language, Drama, and Creative skills.

Additionally, the Environmental Heroes Camp by Gracia Farm teaches environmental stewardship through hands-on activities such as eco-tours, recycling, and conservation projects, inspiring a commitment to sustainability.

In collaboration with top universities, high school students will gain access to several camps focused on hands-on experience in AI, machine learning, and programming.

Participants can choose from programs like AI for Tomorrow Camp by 42 Abu Dhabi, where they begin with the institution’s unique Discovery Piscine – an intensive bootcamp that tests participants' aptitude in computer programming, endurance, and commitment, concluding with an AI Hackathon.

Other STEM offerings include AI for a Sustainable Future by Khalifa University, AI Discovery Program by Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Prompt Engineering by UAE University, Data Science & AI Training by UAE University, Creating with AI by NYU Abu Dhabi, and the AI Winter Camp by Abu Dhabi University, all designed to build AI literacy and essential technical skills for the future.

How to Register

Parents can explore each camp in more detail and register their children in the ones that best fit their interests on the activity section of ADEK’s Rayah App: https://apps.apple.com/ae/app/rayah/id6472202071

Updates on the camps are also available on ADEK’s Instagram page.

All camps offer limited slots on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dr. Bashaer Almatrooshi, Executive Director - Talent Enablement Sector at ADEK, said:

"Our Schools Break Camps program underscores our commitment to helping students build core competencies for future success. Our goal is to foster lifelong learning and make it accessible to all students across Abu Dhabi. We are proud to collaborate with top-tier organizations to deliver this wide variety of immersive camps, each designed to provide impactful learning experiences. As we prepare to expand the program further in future summer and winter breaks, we look forward to partnering with more industry leaders to cover an even broader range of interests, creating enriching opportunities that accelerate the development of the next generation."

