Dubai, UAE: The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) is participating in the 45th edition of GITEX Global 2025, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre until 17 October. Joining the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion and showcasing its latest digital projects and innovative initiatives designed to enhance Abu Dhabi’s preparedness for emergencies.

As part of its showcase, the ADCMC is unveiling a suite of advanced technology solutions that reflect its commitment to adopting the latest innovations to strengthen response for emergencies, crises and disasters. A key highlight is the launch of ‘Jaheziya Platform,’ an integrated digital platform that improves coordination among relevant entities and ensures rapid and effective emergency responses. This platform utilises highly accurate simulations of real-world scenarios to transform traditional emergency plans into evolving and real-time systems.

Additionally, the ADCMC will be signing a series of agreements during the event to foster collaboration in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and crisis management operations.

His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), emphasised that the Centre’s participation in GITEX 2025 reflects its dedication to remaining at the forefront of technological innovation, fostering collaboration and partnerships, and sharing expertise with leading organisations both locally and internationally.

H.E. added, “At ADCMC, we remain committed to actively participating in local and international events that provide opportunities to strengthen collaboration with entities, foster cross-sector partnerships and highlight our innovative projects and initiatives. By leveraging advanced AI-driven risk analysis technologies and prioritising joint institutional efforts, we aim to empower local talents, build capacity, and Abu Dhabi’s leadership in readiness and preparedness to address any emergency.”

GITEX Global is one of the world’s leading technology events, convening leading technology companies and innovators to showcase the latest digital solutions. Over more than four decades, the exhibition has established itself as a strategic platform for introducing the latest initiatives and digital advancements, exploring the future of technology, and advancing collaboration, partnership, and knowledge and expertise exchange across sectors locally and internationally.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Vision:

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

Mission:

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

Strategic Priorities:

Ensured readiness of Emirate of Abu Dhabi in emergencies and crises

Strong stakeholders’ coordination and raising awareness

Elevated ADCMC internal capabilities

