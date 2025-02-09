Abu Dhabi, UAE: In line with the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, declaring 2025 as the ‘Year of the Community,’ the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) has launched ‘Our Community is Prepared’ campaign in collaboration with strategic partners. The campaign aims to enhance the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s readiness during emergencies, raise awareness about various risks, and highlight key measures and guidelines to be followed in situations of crises and disasters.

The ‘Our Community is Prepared’ campaign targets all segments of society in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. It comes as part of the Emirate’s continued efforts to promote social responsibility for nation-building, ensure the well-being of its residents, preserve resources for future generations, and create a safe environment to effectively address the increasing challenges.

The first phase of the campaign, implemented in partnership with Abu Dhabi Police, the Department of Energy, and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), focuses on raising awareness of extreme weather conditions and their associated risks, as well as key preventive measures to mitigate their impacts. It guarantees that community members receive accurate and trustworthy information, empowering them to comprehend weather-related hazards and adopt strategies that reduce their negative impacts. Additionally, it aims to increase public awareness of climate change, one of the biggest problems facing humanity today.

The ‘Our Community is Prepared’ campaign entails educational lectures on various weather-related risks, including the effects of thunderstorms, severe dust, heavy rainfall, and floods. By enhancing awareness regarding the impact of extreme weather conditions on daily life and public welfare, the campaign seeks to cultivate a culture of community engagement, enhancing community members’ understanding of the roles and responsibilities. Additionally, the initiative provides helpful guidance and practical instructions on how community members can better manage weather hazards and respond to catastrophes. It also presents examples of areas that have successfully lessened the damages brought on by extreme weather conditions.

His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, the Director General of ADCMC, said: “The ‘Our Community is Prepared’ campaign marks a significant step forward in building a more informed and resilient community in the face of climate-related risks. It underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to raising awareness about the critical role of each community member in effectively responding to any crises. This campaign is a joint endeavour involving multiple stakeholders, emphasising the significance of strengthening preparedness for climate risks and prioritising the protection of lives and properties. This initiative further aligns with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of the Community’ under the theme ‘Hand in Hand.’ This signals a new chapter in the nation’s sustainable development with an emphasis on fostering unity, community engagement and cohesion among its nationals.”

H.E. continued: “At ADCMC, our goal is to position Abu Dhabi as a leader in proactive emergency preparedness. This strategy reflects the government’s broader commitment to enhancing all aspects of risk management, including raising public awareness of potential risks, implementing preventive measures, and ensuring effective emergency response systems.”

His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy, commended the educational campaign as a vital initiative to enhance community awareness about emergency preparedness for extreme weather events. She emphasised that the campaign fosters a culture of proactive readiness, reducing risks and their negative impact on society.

H.E. further stated: “This campaign is part of the collaborative efforts among various organisations in the Emirate, ensuring the continuous and uninterrupted delivery of essential services like electricity and water. It also aims to create a secure and sustainable environment for the community under all circumstances. Our close cooperation with partners is key to ensuring the resilience of energy infrastructure and delivering prompt and effective emergency responses.”

Eng. Al Rumaithi also noted that the Department of Energy, in partnership with sector companies, is continuously disseminating important information and instructions through various media and social media channels, reaching a broad audience. She added: “The use of modern media enables active public participation and raises awareness of the essential protocols to follow in emergencies, helping mitigate risks and safeguarding lives and property.”

Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, emphasised the Directorate’s efforts to attain the highest levels of traffic safety for all road users, as well as Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to working together with partners to improve driver safety as part of its strategic focus on road security.

He further added that the campaign entails delivering educational lectures and workshops under councils that emphasise the significance of adhering to the designated speed limits on Abu Dhabi’s highways in the face of hazy and erratic weather conditions like dust, sand accumulation, or rain. Additionally, he also emphasised how crucial it is to keep a safe distance and follow the posted speeds on digital road signs, which alert vehicles to reduce and change speeds under critical weather conditions.

His Excellency Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Operations Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), confirmed the Department's readiness to address any potential impacts of adverse weather conditions in the Emirate. He also emphasized that the DMT remains steadfast in its responsibilities towards the community, which include managing roads, ensuring efficient transportation, along with various municipal services. He stated: “Raising awareness and providing guidance to ensure everyone’s safety, while providing them with the necessary knowledge to deal with the effects of adverse weather, are fundamental aspects of sound risk mitigation. This re-affirms Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in disaster management, led by the Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Centre for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with various entities and organizations.”

In addition to its public awareness efforts, the ‘Our Community is Prepared’ campaign includes practical training, such as driving in adverse weather conditions like dense fog and heavy rain, alongside communication activities and knowledge-sharing sessions to deepen collective awareness. The campaign will also highlight cutting-edge weather forecasting technologies, including advanced prediction systems and tools designed to improve preparedness for unforeseen events.

ADCMC remains dedicated to strengthening collaboration with key government and private sector partners to develop effective emergency response strategies, ensuring the safety and protection of lives and property across the Emirate.

