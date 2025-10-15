The Abu Dhabi Public Funds Prosecution has been awarded the international quality certification ISO 37001:2016 for its Anti-Bribery, Anti-Corruption, and Anti-Money Laundering Management System — marking a significant milestone in embedding the highest global standards of integrity, transparency, and financial crime prevention.

His Excellency Counselor Ali Mohammed Al Blooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, stated that achieving ISO certification in recognition of the Public Funds Prosecution’s excellence in managing financial crime and money laundering cases reflects the success of its ongoing efforts to adopt world-class standards in combating financial offences. He emphasised the prosecution’s firm commitment to the principles of integrity and transparency, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance system quality and implement international best practices that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness and attractiveness to foreign investment.

His Excellency also highlighted the continuous development efforts undertaken by the Public Prosecution and the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in cooperation with strategic partners, to establish a judicial system that protects society and the economy from the impact of financial crimes. These efforts include the establishment of specialised courts and prosecution offices dedicated to handling money laundering and tax evasion cases, supporting the pursuit and prosecution of offenders in collaboration with relevant authorities within an advanced legislative and judicial framework.

It is worth noting that the ISO 37001:2016 certification provides a comprehensive framework awarded to institutions and organisations that demonstrate effective prevention, detection, and response mechanisms to combat bribery, corruption, and money laundering risks.