Abu Dhabi: As part of Cervical Cancer Month, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has launched its latest cervical cancer prevention initiative under the “Check What Really Matters” campaign, calling on women to prioritise routine screening, even when they feel healthy.

ADPHC has emphasised that cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and highly curable cancers when detected early. However, this can only be done through routine screening, given the disease’s silent development and lack of noticeable symptoms in its early stages.

Building on awareness raised for breast cancer in October 2025, ADPHC’s “Check What Really Matters” campaign focuses on reinforcing the importance of preventive care – particularly routine screening – before symptoms appear. Now addressing cervical cancer, the campaign responds to common factors that can delay screening, including fear, embarrassment, and uncertainty, which remain well-recognised barriers to early detection. By addressing these concerns, the campaign supports informed decision-making and greater confidence around cervical cancer prevention.

His Excellency Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, commented: “Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer when addressed through early screening and vaccination. Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre’s vision is centred on prevention, early intervention, and empowering individuals to take informed decisions about their health to support preventive action. Through the ‘Check What Really Matters’ campaign, we are reinforcing the importance of routine screening, addressing common concerns that may result in its delay, and creating an environment where women feel supported, informed, and confident to prioritise their long-term health.”

Cervical cancer screening services are available through IFHAS-approved providers across Abu Dhabi, with coverage routes in place to ensure accessibility. The campaign also supports healthcare professionals with unified tools to help guide sensitive conversations with patients, aiming to reinforce confidence in the screening experience.

Studies have shown that infection with certain, more volatile types of human papillomavirus (HPV) causes more than 90% of cervical cancer cases, further emphasising the importance and impact of prevention through HPV vaccination and routine screening.

The “Check What Really Matters” campaign highlights the importance of HPV vaccination for girls and boys alike, and parents and guardians are urged to support its administration through school programmes to protect adolescents before exposure to the virus. Catch-up vaccinations for women aged 27 to 45 are also available following consultation with a healthcare professional.

Eligible women aged 25 to 65 are encouraged to incorporate routine cervical screening as part of their regular, preventive health and wellness care, with screening recommended at least once every five years.

For more information, visit www.adphc.gov.ae.

About Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC):

Established in 2019 under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, ADPHC is the emirate’s dedicated authority for public and preventive health. As the first of its kind in the region, the Centre leads efforts to protect and promote well-being through evidence-based programs targeting communicable and non-communicable diseases, occupational and environmental health, and emergency preparedness. Driven by innovation, research, and partnerships, ADPHC works to build a healthier, safer community in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for proactive and sustainable healthcare.